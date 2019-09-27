Western Wayne advances to the Class AA semifinals in local links action

Landon Firmstone absolutely crushed his drive off the ninth tee Wednesday evening at Red Maples.

Western Wayne’s senior captain hammered the ball down the left side of the fairway. Landon then smiled with satisfaction as it faded perfectly and came to rest less than 50 yards from the front edge.

Firmstone’s big drive couldn’t have come at a better time. The Wildcats were in a pitched battle with Trail in the quarterfinals of the Lackawanna League “small school” playoffs.

Landon held a tenuous 1-up lead in his individual match. More crucially, his Better Ball pairing with Spencer Weinczyk was dead even as the final group headed to the ninth.

And so, all eyes were on Firmstone as he lined up his approach shot ... which, shockingly, came up short of the green ... much to Landon’s annoyance.

Not to worry though! Firmstone snatched a 56-degree lob wedge from his bag, marched up to his ball and promptly chipped in.

Landon’s clutch shot put the finishing touches on a 2-up win. It also clinched his group’s Better Ball point and sealed the deal on Western Wayne’s 5.5 - 3.5 team triumph.

“I actually had my rule book out and was looking to see what the tiebreaker rules are,” Coach Mary O’Hora said with a laugh.

“Landon’s shot was huge. It basically won the match for us.”

With this wild win, Western Wayne advanced to the playoff semifinals.

Weather permitting, the Wildcats were slated to play undefeated and top-raked Scranton Prep on Friday.

“We know that winning that match is probably a long shot,” Coach O’Hora admitted. “But I won’t count this team out of anything. If we can put some pressure on them especially early in the match, who knows? Anything can happen.”

Stage Set

Western Wayne has been among the top AA teams in District Two the past few years.

Last fall, the Wildcats powered their way to a 12-2-0 Lackawanna League record and earned a berth in the playoffs.

This year has unfolded in a similar manner. The local lads went 11-3-0 in the regular season, finishing fourth in the small school standings and heading back to the playoffs.

Coach O’Hora’s squad opened the 2019 campaign with a loss to Dunmore. However, the ‘Cats rebounded quickly, piling up six straight wins before suffering another setback.

“It’s been a great season so far,” he said. “We had some pretty significant losses to graduation, so I definitely didn’t anticipate us being 11-3 at this point. But that’s a tribute to these kids. I’m so happy with how they’ve come together as a team.”

Western Wayne’s second loss came at the hands of Scranton Prep. But, the Wildcats rebounded again with three wins in their final four matches.

Prep ended up with a perfect 14-0-0 record, followed by Carbondale Area and Dunmore each at 12-2-0.

Jacob McCormick and Firmstone paced the ‘Cat attack this year. Both are seniors and each brings something special to the table.

“Jacob has such a great feel for the game,” Coach O’Hora said. “And Landon is one of the most tenacious golfers I’ve ever seen. “The two of them have shown excellent leadership nn and off the course all season long.”

Clutch Win

Western Wayne defeated Lackawanna Trail handily in their only encounter during the regular season.

The Wildcats downed the Lions 6-3 just two weeks ago on the same Red Maples layout. However, things were a bit different this second time around as course officials had decided to aerate the greens prior to Wednesday’s match.

“We struggled on the greens a little bit,” said Coach O’Hora. “Plus it’s always tough to beat a good team twice in a row. Give Trail credit: They had revenge on their minds and they gave us a real battle.”

Firmstone and McCormick did the heavy lifting for Western Wayne in this one.

Landon fired a 38 in winning his match and helping to carry Better Ball. McCormick was even better, firing a 2-over par round of 35 and clinching his group’s Better Ball point.

“I couldn’t ask for two better seniors,” said Coach O’Hora. “I’m going to hate seeing them go when we’re done. They’re just great kids.”