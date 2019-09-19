Red & Black tennis team creeps closer to districts via a shutout of Western Wayne

For a second straight year, the Lady Hornet tennis team appears poised to make a late-season run at a spot in the district tournament.

Last fall, Honesdale rallied toward the end of the Lackawanna League campaign, finishing 6-8 and earning the 10th seed in Class AA. Sadly for local fans, the Red & Black ran into a sizzling Western Wayne squad and were eliminated in the opening round by a score of 4-1.

This year, Coach Keith Andrews' squad seems to be on a similar path with a 5-4 league record heading down the home stretch.

As of Wednesday, the Lady Hornets had four more matches remaining on the schedule … and three of those are at home.

“We can definitely get there,” Coach Andrews said just moments before the start of Tuesday's match against Western Wayne.

“We've come a long way as a team since the start of the season. The girls have really improved. They're working hard and coming together. I like what I'm seeing right now.”

He really liked what he saw later on as his girls went out and dismantled an overmatched Lady 'Cat squad, 5-0.

With this shutout win, Honesdale moved into a virtual tie with North Pocono and Wallenpaupack Area in the standings. The Lady Hornets must play both of those teams in the coming days.

Weather permitting, the remainder of the regular season schedule looks like this: Paupack (9-18), Prep (9-19), North Pocono (9-23), Riverside (9-25), Delaware Valley (9-26).

On the Rise

Honesdale wasted no time in taking control of Tuesday's match against Western Wayne.

The Lady Hornets didn't drop a single set on this particular day, cruising to an impressive 5-0 win.

Lydia Grossman led the way. A senior who plays first singles, Grossman rolled to a straight set victory over Marilyn Ogof (6-3, 6-2).

“Lydia is doing a very good job for us,” Coach Andrews said. “She has a good understanding of the game. Lydia has a really strong backhand. She's a baseliner who knows how to make the right shot at the right time.”

Taylor Maxson holds down second singles for Honesdale. Another battle-tested senior, Maxson also dominated her match on Tuesday with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Rachel Tuman.

“Taylor is an aggressive player,” Coach Andrews said. “She has a very good forehand and she likes to come to the net. Taylor works hard on her game and she's very coachable.”

Leigha Welsh closed out the singles portion of the Western Wayne match. Another member of this talented senior class, Welsh earned a win at number three via injury default over Ava Compton.

“Leigha is a very steady player,” Coach Andrews said. “She has excellent groundstrokes. Leigha has solid all-round game.”

On the doubles scene, Honesdale's Kelly Varcoe and Jordan Palmer cruised to a straight set victory over Western Wayne's Sinclare Ogof and Stevie Wilkinson.

“Those two girls really complement one another well,” Coach Andrews said. “They communicate well and execute the shots they need to be successful.”

Alexis Mathews and Morgan Abbott teamed up to defeat the Lady 'Cat duo of Anya Rusnak and Alyson Buchinski, 6-0, 6-0 in the day's final match-up.

“We've been mixing and matching a lot at second doubles depending on who's available,” Coach Andrews said. “And, those girls have been doing a great job.”

Looking Ahead

Wednesday's match pitted the Lady Hornets against Wallenpaupack Area in a battle of teams looking to make the District Two tournament.

While the match took place after TWI went to press, it's safe to say that the outcome will go a long way toward determining whose season will continue into October and who'll be packing it in.

Team captains Lydia Grossman, Taylor Maxson, Kelly Varcoe and Leigha Welsh will be leading the charge for Honesdale in these crucial matches.

“They're doing a great job as captains,” Coach Andrews said. “Those girls work very hard on their game and they're excellent communicators. They keep everybody on the same page at practice and during matches.”