Bancroft and Bowen hoping to lead Honesdale back into the win column

It's been a disappointing season thus far for Honesdale's varsity football team.

The Hornets have lost their first four games of the year, including head-to-head battles with their two local rivals Wallenpaupack Area and Western Wayne.

This past weekend, the local lads raced out to an early lead against Tunkhannock in a non-league game. Sadly, the Tigers rallied in the second half and escaped with a 35-26 decision.

“We did it to ourselves,” Coach Mike Jurkowski said. “We made too many mistakes and turned the ball over too many times. I think overall we're moving in the right direction, but we really need to clean some things up and take better care of the football.”

Those two things will be an absolute necessity this Friday night because one of the area's top teams is coming to the Maple City.

Valley View is the defending District Two Class 4A champion. The Cougars went undefeated in LFC action last year and eventually made it all the way to the PIAA state quarterfinals before finally being eliminated.

This year, the Cougars are 4-0 and looking for another trip to Hershey.

“They're a very good team,” Coach Jurkowski admitted. “Watching them on film is like watching a college team.

“But, here's the thing: We can compete with them. We can move the ball on them. If we can create some turnovers and eliminate our own, we'll be right there.”

Opening kick-off for this Week Five contest is slated for 7 p.m. Friday at the Daniel J. O'Neill Complex.

Leadership

Two players who have quickly emerged as leaders on this year's Honesdale team are Luke Bancroft and Will Bowen.

Bancroft is a senior who starts on both sides of the ball. Luke lines up at wide receiver on offense and safety on defense. He's a smart, intuitive student-athlete with a penchant for making big plays in all aspects of the game.

“I'm really proud of Luke,” Coach Jurkowski said. “He's really stepped up his game as a senior. Luke calls our defensive signals and sets our coverages in the secondary. He's like having a coach out there on the field.”

Bancroft is among the league leaders in most major statistical categories with 17 receptions, good for 273 yards and four TDs.

He was shut out in the Hornets' season-opener against Lakeland, but has come on like gangbusters since. Bancroft caught five passes for 71 yards and a TD against Paupack, then added eight for 109 yards and another score versus Western Wayne.

Luke hauled in two touchdown passes Friday in the loss to Tunkhannock. He finished the night with four catches for 93 yards.

“Luke is a playmaker on offense and defense,” said Coach Jurkowski. “I think he could play at the next level if he wanted to. He's going to get a lot of attention after the season.”

Bowen is also a senior who's become a bona fide force on the defensive side of the ball. Will anchors the D-Line from his position at tackle. He's aggressive and relentless, never giving up on a play.

“Will is more quiet and low-key,” Coach Jurkowski said. “He leads by example. He lets his play on the field speak for him.

“Will is a typical Wayne County farm kid. He has an excellent blue collar work ethic, a great attitude and he's very tough.”

Looking Ahead

Honesdale's struggles have been well-documented to this point in the season.

The Hornets have been right in two games, but blown out in two others.

Turnovers, missed tackles and mental mistakes have been the main culprits in an overall record of 0-4.

However, with the type of leadership provided by veteran players like Bowen and Bancroft, a late-season turnaround is a distinct possibility.

“These kids never quit,” Coach Jurkowski said. “The effort is always there. They never quit. They fight and scrap right down to the last play every week.

“I'm proud of them. They're great kids. I have confidence in them.”