Western Wayne improves its overall record to 4-0 in LFC action

Western Wayne is off to yet another scintillating start on the local high school gridiron scene this fall.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in Lackawanna Football Conference action, having made Montrose their latest victim this past weekend.

Coach Randy Wolff's squad celebrated Homecoming in the best way possible, hammering out a 55-13 victory over Montrose Friday night at Sharkey Rosetti Memorial Stadium.

Zane Janiszewski led the way once again. The junior tailback simply shredded the Meteor defense, piling up an eye-popping 156 yards on just six carries.

Janiszewski is among the LFC leaders in most major statistical categories, including 617 yards and 13 touchdowns in four games.

Next up for Western Wayne is a road trip to Hanover Area for a non-league clash with the Hawkeyes. Opening kick-off is scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m.

Dominance

The Wildcats wasted no time in cranking up their high-powered offense against Montrose.

Western Wayne erupted for five touchdowns in the first quarter, putting the game out of reach in a span of just 12 minutes.

Janiszewski was the ring leader, drawing first blood with an electrifying 55-yard scoring run. Zane would add two more TDs covering 42 and 32 yards before the period was out.

He closed out the night averaging a mind-boggling 26 yards per carry.

Derek Mason and Caiden Brungard each got into the act as well.

Mason hauled in a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Valanda midway through the quarter. Brungard added an 11-yard scoring scamper at the 7:39 mark. Caiden's TD was set up courtesy of an interception by his brother Caleb Brungard.

Western Wayne kept the pedal to the metal in the second period. The Wildcats tallied three more touchdowns, pushing the lead to 55-0 at halftime.

Ezra Tetreault returned a Montrose punt 45 yards to The House, while Adam Silfies and JJ Murphy each contributed a scoring run of more than 10 yards.

Easing Up

Coach Wolff called off the dogs after the break as the game had been relegated to Mercy Rule status.

Montrose did manage to score a pair of touchdowns against what amounted to a Western Wayne JV defense.

Cam Harder did the honors.

A junior who plays running back and tight end, Harder caught a seven-yard TD pass from quarterback Ethan Cina in the third quarter. He added a second score late in regulation, plunging in from two yards away.

Cina closed out the night with 21 completions in 44 attempts, good for 214 yards and one touchdown.

All told, Western Wayne wound up with 286 yards rushing on 36 attempts. The Wildcats held Montrose to just 25 yards on the ground.

Looking Ahead

Hanover Area heads into Friday's game with a record of 1-3 in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

The Hawkeyes are coming off a 39-13 loss at the hands of Riverside.

Meanwhile, Western Wayne remains unbeaten in the LFC and tied atop the Division II standings with Valley View.

The Cougars travel to Honesdale this week for a battle with a reeling Hornet squad. The Red & Black are currently 0-4 after absorbing a disappointing 35-26 home loss to Tunkhannock.

The 'Cats are well on their way to another trip to the post season after advanced all the way to the District Two Class AAA semifinals in 2018.