Western Wayne boys varsity soccer team poised to make a title run

Western Wayne’s boys varsity soccer team is off to a solid start in the early stages of the 2019 campaign.

The Wildcats forged a hard-earned split at the season-opening Kotula Tournament, losing to Holy Redeemer but then bouncing back with a win over Lakeland.

“I’m pretty happy with the way things are going so far,” said veteran skipper Matt Fitzsimmons.

“We had to replace eight of 11 starters from last year, so I’m pleased to see some of these kids really stepping up.”

The ‘Cats had just finished up a high energy practice session on Monday in anticipation of Tuesday’s encounter with Dunmore ... a match Coach Fitzsimmons believes should be a legitimate litmus test for his squad.

“Dunmore has some good players, so this should be one of our tougher games so far,” he said. “The league and our division is very balanced. Any team can take out any other team on a given day.”

Western Wayne follows up that match with a road trip to Mid Valley on Thursday. Action gets underway at 4:15 p.m.

Annual Tradition

Many area soccer teams open up their season each year with a berth at the Kotula Memorial Tournament.

Jamie was a student-athlete at Holy Cross who died as the result of a tragic car accident on January 14, 2011. He was just 16-years-old.

In his memory, boys and girls squads from both the Lackawanna League and Wyoming Valley Conference gather in Scranton to kick-off the campaign.

Western Wayne drew Holy Redeemer in Saturday’s first round game at Marywood University. And, in a battle of elite District Two keepers, the ‘Cats suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 loss.

Senior Gary Geinitz dazzled between the posts, stopping all but one of the eight shots that came his way. Sadly for local fans, Redeemer’s Lance McGrane was perfect on the day en route to a shutout.

“That was pretty intense for an early-season match-up,” Coach Fitzsimmons said. “We had a couple of chances, but you have to give Lance credit, he did a great job.”

The Wildcats were back in action Sunday, facing Lakeland in a consolation contest.

This time, though, Western Wayne turned the tables as Geinitz blanked the Invaders 2-0.

Brendan Fitzsimmons broke the scoring ice with a goal off Alex Amorine’s assist. Timmy Smith added some insurance courtesy of a Connor Laity dime.

“Looking on the bright side, I’m kind of glad we only had to play two games overall,” said Coach Fitzsimmons.

“Don’t get me wrong: I would have loved to play for a championship, but maybe in the big picture it’s for the best.”

Off & Running

Western Wayne opened up the Lackawanna League regular season in the best way possible ... with a resounding victory.

The Wildcats scored early and often in this one, powering their way to an impressive 7-0 blanking of West Scranton.

Connor Laity paced the offensive attack, hammering hold two goals and also adding an assist.

Amorine contributed a goal and assist, as did Dustin Ferraro and Fitzsimmons.

Two days later, Western Wayne was back on the pitch for what was supposed to be a mismatch versus West Scranton.

High school sports is unpredictable, though, and the Wildcats found themselves trailing a young Invaders squad 2-1 at intermission.

“I gave a much different talk than I’d been planning on,” Coach Fitzsimmons admitted. “I definitely challenged the kids and they really responded.”

The Wildcats utterly dominated play after the break, peppering West’s net with a barrage of shots. And, by the time the final whistle sounded, the local lads had surged to a 4-2 victory.

Brendan Fitzsimmons was the ringleader in this one. A senior forward who missed all of last year with a back injury, Fitzsimmons tallied his first hat trick of the season.

Included among those three goals was a highlight reel-worthy header off a corner.

“Brendan worked very hard during the off-season,” Coach Fitzsimmons said.

“He really focused on his rehab and conditioning.

“As his Dad and coach, I’m so happy to see Brendan having fun out there. He’s showing a lot of fire and excitement.”

Matt Leslie, Timmy Smith and Ashton Fitzsimmons also earned high marks from their mentor.

Leslie is a multi-sport standout who also excels on the wrestling mat. He’s a junior who sees most of his time at sweeper.

“The things I like best about Matt are his toughness and his motor,” said Coach Fitzsimmons. “He’s very competitive and really wants to win. Matt is very fiery and emotional out there.”

Smith is a junior who’s quickly carving out a spit for himself among the league’s top midfielders.

“What a difference a year makes!” exclaimed Coach Fitzsimmons. “I’m thrilled with the way Timmy has progressed. He’s bigger, stronger and faster. Timmy has really stepped up this season.

Ashton Fitzsimmons is still just a sophomore, but he’s already turning heads with stellar play at center-mid.

“He’s doing a great job at one of the most important positions on the field,” said Coach Fitzsimmons.

“Ashton makes things happen. He sees the field really well and already has three assists.”