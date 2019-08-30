North Pocono girls hoping for a successful season on the pitch

Last fall is something the Lady Trojans soccer team most likely wants to put behind them.

Finishing with an overall 3-14 record, North Pocono was one place out of last when the season closed.

There were a slew of factors that contributed to the local lasses' struggles last year: A divisional shift, new coaches, and holes in the line-up that never really seemed to get filled all compounded the issue.

Despite a senior-heavy roster, many hadn’t seen much field time prior to last year and those that did were largely defensive players.

The good news is that younger players drew most of the starts and saw a lot of action last autumn. Enough so that Head Coach Marissa DiMartino is looking much more optimistic about what her squad can do this time around.

Making Ready

“We started conditioning in February,” said the NP coach, now in her second year at the tiller.“

A lot of girls do track or play lacrosse in the spring. Some play club soccer in the off-season. That helped.”

“We have much better chemistry this year,” commented senior Izzy Chapman. “There was too much transition last year. This year we feel fresh. We’re putting things together better and we all have the same goal.”

“I think last year helped form us,” added senior Megan Winslow. “We developed as teammates and had to hold together through a lot of rough moments.”

“We are a much different group than last year,” said DiMartino. “We had ten seniors last year, this year we have four. All of them will be serving as captains.”

Back for More

One of those captains is leading points scorer Jenna Montana. The senior met with some obstacles to scoring last season, often finding herself stuck to an opposing forward wherever that player might roam.

Montana is perhaps the most versatile player on the NP roster and enters the season with 30 career points.

Sophomore Alexa Stevens proved to be the offensive breakout last year. She shook the net eight times and picked up a pair of assists. Montana had two goals and one assist.

Another sophomore, Kaylee Suchocki scored twice, Winslow had a goal and an assist, Chapman has two assists, and sophomore Myia Evans also lent a hand on two.

Keeping possession and taking the fight to the other team are the Trojans main goals for this season.

With possession should come more shots, and with more shots, should come more goals. At least that’s the North Pocono plan.

“We still have some younger players so we’ve paired them up with older players who act as mentors,” said. DiMartino.

“The girls want to build a legacy and with our young talent and some more that’s coming up in the next year, that can happen.”

On the Agenda

The Lady Trojans open the regular season at home on Sept. 4 versus Valley View at 5:30 p.m. The next night they depart to Delaware Valley for a 6 p.m. showdown.

On Sept. 9 they are back at home at 5:30 p.m. to face Scranton and on Sept.11 they travel to Honesdale at 4:15 p.m.

Sept. 16 brings Abington Heights to town at 6 p.m. and Paupack wanders in on Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

North Pocono sojourns to Scranton Prep for a 4:15 match on Sept. 20 and stays on the bus headed to Crestwood for a 1 p.m. tangle to close out the first half on the schedule.

It’s a voyage to Valley View on Sept. 23 at 5:45 p.m., followed by a home game against Delaware Valley on Sept. 25 at 5:30.

Oct. 1 brings with it a trip downtown to face Scranton at 6 p.m. and then they host Honesdale on Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

It’s off to Abington for a 4:15 p.m. match on Oct. 8, another afternoon on the road on Oct 10 for a 4:15 meet-up with Paupack.

Things close out at home on Oct. 15 against Scranton Prep at 5:30 p.m.

“Every stat from last year makes it look like we’re not competitive, but that was last year,” said Coach DiMartino.

“We will struggle with some of the stronger teams like Prep and Paupack, no doubt, but we know we can do well against a lot of other teams and always look forward to Honesdale.

“Last year we fought them to overtime and lost by a golden goal. If we can come out strong, I think we’ll surprise a lot of people.”