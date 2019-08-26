Hall of Fame Coach Bob Simons leads Paupack for the 49th straight year

Bob Simons has been the golf coach at Wallenpaupack Area for 49 years now and in all that time his teams have never experienced a losing season.

And, if the early results are any indication, local fans are in for yet another exciting links campaign.

“Our top two goals are always to win the division and make the playoffs,” said Coach Simons.

“That first one might be a tall order this year because we're a younger team. But, we should be right in the thick of things and I'll be very disappointed if we don't make the playoffs.”

Paupack is coming off another stellar season. The Bucks finished with an 11-3 Lackawanna League record last fall, finishing second to Abington Heights in the standings.

The Bucks also qualified for the playoffs and made it all the way to the finals before suffering a 6.5-2.5 loss to the Comets.

Solid Start

Paupack officially teed it up for the first time Friday at the Jackman Tournament, which is the official start of the regular season for all local varsity squads.

The Buckhorns traveled to Scranton Municipal for the event, which attracted a total of 18 teams.

In the end, Coach Simons' lads finished fifth behind Scranton Prep, Abington Heights, Valley View and Honesdale.

“I'm very pleased with how we played,” Coach Simons said. “We lost some key kids to graduation last year, so I wasn't really sure what I was going to see.

“But, the kids really responded well. We made some mistakes, but we'll learn from them. No matter how well you do, you can always get better.”

Paupack posted a team score of 328, which was exactly the number the Buckhorns finished with at last year's tourney.

Trevor Regenski led the way for Paupack. The hard-working, talented junior posted a round of 78 across 18 holes at the Muni.

“Trevor did a nice job,” Coach Simons said. “He played within himself and didn't make any big mistakes. It was a good way to start the season.”

Alex Davies, the team's lone senior starter, finished with a score or 82.

AJ Keller (83), Evan Regenski (85), Joe Ferrara (85) and Joe Lauersen (92) rounded out the Paupack links assault.

Big Win

Paupack opened up its Lackawanna League season this week with an impressive victory over North Pocono.

The Buckhorns hosted the Trojans Monday at Woodloch Springs and powered their way to a 6-3 decision.

“North Pocono has a nice team,” Coach Simons said. “So, I'm a little bit surprised that the match wasn't closer. I'm very happy, of course, because our kids played very well. I think our depth played a key role.”

Billy Pabst, who many regard as the best golfer in the entire Lackawanna League, was the biggest bright spot for North Pocono. The big-hitting junior carded a round of 37, which was good for 1-over par and medalist honors.

Davies led the Paupack attack. Alex shot his team's lowest score (39) en route to a 3&2 victory over Dan Evans.

Keller played a solid match as well, shooting 44 on his way to a 3&2 win over Logan Rose.

The Trojans' Jack Milan countered with a 40 and a 2&1 decision over Trevor Regenski (42).

However, the match was ultimately decided in the third and final group as Evan Regenski and Ferrara combined to capture all three points.

Regenski finished up with a round of 44 and defeated Alex Williams by a score of 3&2. Ferrara shot a 46 and posted a 3&2 victory over Jack Clancy.

In addition, Regenski and Ferrara claimed the better ball point by a margin of 2&1.

“That was the key to the whole match,” said Coach Simons. “Evan and Joe winning all three points really turned the tide for us. Those two kids played good, consistent golf.”