North Pocono looks to take another step up this fall

North Pocono is coming off a solid season on the local gridiron scene.

The Trojans battled their way to an overall record of 6-4. Coach Greg Dolhon’s squad went 3-1 in Division I action and earned a berth in the District Two playoffs.

“The kids are obviously excited for the start of a new season and so are we as a coaching staff,” he said.

“We’re going to be a relatively young team when it comes to varsity game experience, but I’m encouraged by what I am seeing from our veterans and some of the younger kids as well.”

Media Day

The 2019 campaign officially kicked-off last week at the 10th Annual Lackawanna Football Conference Media Day.

This year’s edition of the event took place on Wednesday afternoon at the Regal Room in Olyphant.

The luncheon attracted players and coaches from all over the region in anticipation of the regular season which kicks-off Friday, August 23.

North Pocono opens its schedule with a pair of home games against West Scranton and Western Wayne Wayne. The Trojans then hit the road for a Week Three assignment at Scranton High School.

“I think our biggest strength will lie with our offensive and defensive lines,” Coach Dolhon said.

“We have a great group of kids coming back and I’m expecting them to shoulder a big portion of the load.”

Leadership

North Pocono was represented at the Media Day luncheon by a pair of battle-tested veterans.

Dustin Moss and Robert Van Brunt are both seniors and each is expected to play a key role in whatever success North Pocono will enjoy this fall.

According to Coach Dolhon, both worked very hard in the off-season and showed excellent leadership skills.

Moss is a two-way standout who checks in at 6-3 and 275 pounds. He’ll anchor both the offensive and defensive lines at tackle.

“I’m expecting big things from Dustin,” said Coach Dolhon. “If he has the kind of year I think he’s capable of, Dustin is really going to get some college looks.”

Moss is a well-rounded young man who also excels in the classroom.

Van Brunt is a talented multi-sport standout who also excels on the basketball court.

Last year, he starred at tight end and made great strides on the defensive line. As a junior, he caught four passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.

“I expect Robert to be a real playmaker on both sides of the ball,” Coach Dolhon said. “He’s taken a big step forward strength-wise and as a leader. I think Robert is going to be one of our leaders on and off the field.”

Ready to Roll

North Pocono powered its way to a second place finish in Division I.

The Trojans trailed only undefeated Paupack in the standings and earned an invitation to the District Two tournament.

Alas for local fans, Coach Dolhon’s squad was eliminated in the Class 4A quarterfinals by West Scranton 31-27.

While North Pocono will be strong up front this year, the Trojans will be hard-pressed to replace Donny Blaine at quarterback, a four year starter who’s now playing at the NCAA level with Kutztown University.

There’s a three-way battle for the job heading into training camp among Michael Scutt (Sr), Mike Kearney (Jr) and William Soma (Soph).

Of that group, Scutt may be the most intriguing.

Michael played running back on the district championship team as a freshman, but then didn’t try out for the team the next two years. Now he’s back and displaying some serious potential under center.

“I like all three kids for various reasons,” said Coach Dolhon. “Each one of them brings something unique to the table.

“We’re actually fortunate in a way because we’ve never had this much depth at quarterback since I’ve been here.”