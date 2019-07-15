Paupack's Katie Mancino is primed to take her game to the next level

It’s after school, there’s a modest crowd on hand to support the Lady Bucks as they take to the pitch.

The late summer sun is raining down on the lakeside stadium. From near the top of the grandstand a voice booms, “Go get ‘em Katie Bug!”

Like any good sports parent, Mike Mancino is there to cheer on his daughter and the team.

Katie, however, isn’t on the front line making a strike, nor is she playing midfield, supporting the attack. Katie is in the back doing a job that is largely unheralded in soccer, but nonetheless, important.

She is a defender and, in the tradition of Wallenpaupack Area girls soccer, a pretty good one.

Full Time Duty

Coaches like to sandbag the press and fans, and rightfully so. No one wants to give up surprises before the season starts or prior to a big game.

Year after year, though, when asked to preview the Lady Bucks’ defense, Head Coach Alicia Sodano will wrinkle her nose, slightly squint, nod her head side to side, and utter: “Ehhh, I don’t know?”

She'll then supplement it with some supporting statement as to the youth or inexperience of the backs.

Perpetually, Paupack’s defense does exceptionally well and last year Katie played a large part.

She saw action in five varsity games as a frosh, but took to the turf in all of the Purple & White’s 19 games last fall.

The Lady Bucks racked up an overall tally of 16-4-0 last season and took second in the Lackawanna Soccer League. They were also second in the league in goals against. A total of 23 got by the Paupack defense and they only allowed opponents 78 chances over 1,600 minutes of play.

“It was my first year fully playing varsity,” Katie said,

“It was a great experience. I really looked up to the seniors. We had a successful season but the losses we had were rough.”

Spring Switch

Katie doesn’t currently have a winter sport, but as a freshman she lettered in softball. She saw action in eight games and scored two runs.

As it turned out, the diamond wasn’t for her and she made the move to track and field this past spring.

She started throwing the javelin, qualified for districts, finished fourth at the Lackawanna League meet, and came in 12th at the District Two Class AAA championships.

“I was a little shaky this year, but it was a good experience,” Katie said.

“It was something completely new to me, but the throwing group has a very family friendly feeling which helped me get adjusted. I was injured a bit too, but I pushed through.”

Despite her success in soccer, so far, her first track meet has been most memorable sports moment so far. She threw in the low 70s that day but through hard work made her best throw at leagues with a toss of 103-2.

“This shows that when you put the time and effort into something, great things will happen,” Katie stated.

Off the Pitch

When Katie isn’t honing her sports skills, she’s cracking the books.

She has made high honor roll multiple times and she has attained Gold Scholar status in the National Honor Society.

While she’s found a new interest in javelin throwing, she’s still an avid fan of the US women’s soccer team and marks midfielder Tobin Heath as one of her favorite athletes.

She hopes to major in early childhood or special education but has an interest in minoring in Spanish too.

“I’ve been inspired by my teachers to teach,” Katie said.

Up Ahead

The throwing events have been a hard nut for Paupack girls to crack.

Head track & field Coach Mark McHugh has lamented multiple times that talented athletes simply don’t start throwing early enough in their careers to reach their potential.

He was excited when Katie joined the team as a sophomore and hoped, perhaps, that this was a sign that things were moving in a new direction.

Katie may have confirmed his suspicions saying: “I think the throwing culture is growing. I’m going to keep focusing on the javelin but want to try shot put too.

“We’re finally getting more girls interested in throws, and that’s a good thing.”

Before she expands her field sports repertoire, it’s another season of soccer.

It’s too early to tell who will be filling which roles for the Lady Bucks, but Katie knows she’ll likely be looked to for her experience. She also feels that the defense and goalkeeping will just continue to get stronger since major changes in the backfield are something she doesn’t expect to see.

“We want to defend our Kotula Tournament title but always want a district championship as well,” Katie said.

“I want us to keep performing at a level where we are always in contention. That’s what we expect and that’s just the culture of the team.”