Western Wayne will be well-represented at this year's classic

The fact that four players have been selected for the 2019 Dream Game is yet another example of how far the Western Wayne football program has progressed in recent years.

Under the direction of head coach Randy Wolff, the Wildcats have evolved from divisional doormat to regular and post season title contender.

It's a transformation that begins with players willing to buy into a system and then work incredibly hard day-in and day-out.

Dylan Walck, Kobe Sauter, Evan Coons and Austin Boguski are four young men who heeded their coach's call and helped propel this program to the next level. They've been honored with selection for the 85th Dream Game and will see action for the County squad.

“Those kids have a special place in my heart,” Coach Wolff said. “They were sophomores when I came to Western Wayne and they really responded well to what we're trying to teach. Dylan, Kobe, Evan and Austin have set the bar high. They're definitely going to be missed.”

The annual event, which is sponsored by the Scranton Lions Club, is slated for a 7 p.m. start Wednesday, July 17 at John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium in Peckville.

One Last Time

Walck was the definition of versatility during his four year varsity football career at Western Wayne.

Dylan made key contributions on offense, defense and special teams en route to All-LFC honors and selection to this year's Dream Game.

Walck split time among quarterback, running back and wideout on offense, while also playing free safety on defense.

Dylan closed out his senior season with a team-best 17 receptions for 218 yards. He also rushed for 411 yards and completed 58 percent of his passes for another 209. He tallied six touchdowns as well.

Walck will be taking his talents to the next level this fall, having signed his National Letter of Intent to attend Wilkes University.

“Dylan really excelled for us in all phases of the game,” said Coach Wolff. “He's very athletic and extremely versatile. Dylan is a dynamic player on offense and defense … he's just all over the field.”

Sauter finished up his scholastic career as one of the most decorated running backs in Western Wayne history. Over the course of four years, Kobe piled up nearly 3,200 yards and 33 touchdowns on 664 carries.

This past fall, Sauter rushed for 1,264 yards and 18 scores en route to All-LFC lauels.

“Kobe was an absolute workhorse for us, especially the last three years,” Coach Wolff said. “He's a very physical kids who always ran hard and gave us everything he had.”

Coons was a two-way standout who anchored the offensive line at guard and wreaked havoc defensively at nose tackle.

Evan provided consistent run blocking and also played a key role in pass protection. He will continue his gridiron career at the collegiate level as a member of the Bowdoin College squad.

“Evan was a staple for us on the O-Line the past few years,” Coach Wolff said. “Anytime we needed a key, short-yardage first down, he ran behind Evan.

Boguski also made his presence felt for Western Wayne on the offensive line. Austin was a big, intimidating presence at tackle … a fact that didn't go unnoticed by college recruiters.

Boguski will be back in action this coming fall at Moravian College as a member of the football team

“Austin is a big, strong kid,” Coach Wolff said. “He moves well for his size and he has a huge upside.

“Once Austin commits himself to a college-level weight training program, he's really going to take off. I see him having a lot of success at the next level.”

Looking Back

The Dream Game is the longest-running high school all-star game in the entire country.

It features graduates from the Lackawanna Football Conference making their final appearance on the local grid scene.

Last year's Dream Game turned into a track meet and ended with the City posting a 49-20 victory.

More than 7,500 fans attended the game on a muggy summer night in Peckville.

With this win, the City extended its lead in the all-time series to 42-38. Four games ended in ties.

As for Western Wayne this year Coach Wolff is excited to see his players finish out their careers on a high note.

“It's a real honor to be chosen for the Dream Game,” he said. “I'm very happy for them and will be fun to see them represent Western Wayne on the field one more time.”