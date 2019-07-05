More than 100 talented, hard-working youngsters turned out for this year's clinic

Most students can’t wait for summer vacation to begin.

Most teachers, likely, too, but for a sizable squad of dedicated soccer enthusiasts, both kids and coaches, the first day of Wallenpaupack Area’s recess started at 8 a.m. right back on the shores of The Big Lake.

More than 100 youngsters ranging from kindergarteners through sixth graders swarmed the stadium turf for the week-long Buckhorn Soccer Academy, now in its 15th year.

“Turn out this year has been great,” said Scott Bonagura, the Buckhorns boys head coach and director of the annual academy.

“Soccer is growing again. More kids are in the camp this year, and we’re seeing that the kids that come back from previous years are returning with more skills.

“I’d say 70 percent of the campers attended last year and that number is higher if you count those that came to the indoor clinic in the spring.”

Dawn Patrol

The morning sessions, which each day until noon focused on basic skill development.

Of the 104 who attended, some were newcomers to the sport, but many had been playing in the area youth league for several years and were not only soccer veterans, but past campers as well.

Not dissimilar to the indoor weekly clinics Bonagura and his team of coaches, volunteers and student athletes hold during the early spring, campers got a healthy dose of skill building drills.

They also enjoyed fun games that emphasize repetition and maximize touches on the ball.

“Each day the campers worked on a different skill. Monday was dribbling, Tuesday was passing, Wednesday was shooting, and on Thursday they worked on shooting off a pass,” Bonagura said.

“We also have some cooperative team games that involve everyone together. It’s really great to see the younger kids working together and to see the older kids helping out the younger players.”

Night Mission

The 20 who came for the evening session were older players, generally 12-18-year-olds looking to sharpen their skills and enhance their chances of making the cut for middle school or high school teams once autumn rolls around.

For the older players, soccer camp was all about learning tactics, developing skills for specific positions, and using them in a game situation.

Running plays and short scrimmages, much like they would encounter in daily practice at the JV or Varsity level, was the name of the game for these kids.

“Each evening we had a different coach lead the session to help expand the players’ knowledge,” said Bonagura.

“Sometimes it helps to hear things from someone else. A player might not be understanding something, then hears it from another coach, and then it clicks.

“It’s all about putting more tools in the toolbox to make them better players.”

A few of the attendees at the night session also pulled double duty serving as assistants during the day.

Talk about fanatics!

Solid Tradition

All of the coaches the academy brings in either have played at the collegiate level or are currently coaching soccer programs at other schools or clubs.

Many have been involved helping the academy since it started.

This year’s coaching staff included M’Liss Bonagura, Adam Bonagura, Alassandra Bonagura, Mike Bray, Paul Cavallaro, Katie Melcer, Katie Schkolenko, Matt Struck, and Chris Zalasky.

Regardless whether the coaches are adults or students, the vast majority of them have been around the Buckhorn Soccer Academy for a long time.

While Bonagura brings in coaches that include family members, past colleagues, and players from his previous coaching assignments, the Paupack students who assist are perhaps the ones that give him the most sense of pride.

Students helping this year were Kyle Carrubba, Roman Levant, Gannon Decker, Nick Tighe, Sean Vennie, Jacob Bonagura, Keenan Struck, Aliah Balch, Stephanie Femly, Sydney Colwell, Katie Mancino, Juliana Lofberg, Abby Kimler, Jacqui Weber, Daniel Matyjaszek, Emily Peet, Chase Gramling, and Dan Salvati.

“Every one of them was a camper at one time, most came every year and now they are giving back,” said Coach Bonagura. “They younger kids really connect to the older players and want to emulate them.”

More Ahead

Summer kick-a-rounds and open soccer sessions are scheduled for the middle-school and high-school aged players through the summer.

The ladies will be meeting at 4 p.m. at the stadium on Mondays and Thursdays while the gents get together at 6 p.m. on Mondays at the stadium and on Wednesdays at the middle-school field.

Sessions start in July and wrap-up when the PIAA season starts on August 12.