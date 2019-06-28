Chargers standout headed for Wilkes University

Four years ago, Carbondale Area’s Stone Wormuth earned a starting role for the Chargers’ baseball program as a freshman.

Wormuth will be looking to duplicate that feat when he continues his baseball and academic career at Wilkes University.

“I was looking at a few schools at different levels and felt Wilkes was the best fit,” said Wormuth.

At Carbondale Area, Wormuth stepped into the baseball spotlight as a freshman and simply dazzled on the diamond.

By the Numbers

His freshman season, Wormuth batted .256 spraying 10 hits including a double and homer.

As a sophomore, Stone improved his plate efforts to a .365 mark with 19 hits, four runs and eight RBIs.

Last year, Wormuth improved his run total to nine and his extra base hits to five doubles and a homer en route to a .288 batting average.

This past season, he capped his career as one of the Lackawanna League D-III top hitters with a .429 average including 24 hits, 19 runs and 11 RBIs.

Wormuth also hit for power, belting six doubles, a triple and two homers.

Stone completed his varsity career with 68 hits, 36 runs, 29 RBIs including 19 extra base hits.

Wormuth will be looking forward to new challenges when he hits the diamond at Wilkes.

“I’m looking forward to the next challenge,” Stone said. “There is plenty of work ahead. The game will be at a quicker speed. Pitching will be at a different level.”

Goals

Wormuth sees various challenges and has set various goals.

“My freshman year I’ll be working to play an important role and earn a starting role,” Stone said.

“In my career, I’m looking to have a leadership role, build some lifetime friendships with teammates and take many team skills I learn and put them to use in everyday life.”

The Wilkes baseball team posted an overall record of 16-20 a year ago and the Colonels will be looking to improve next season.

Wormuth looks forward to playing a key role in that resurgence.