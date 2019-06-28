North Pocono multi-sport standout looking forward to another big year

North Pocono has a rich tradition of producing athletically gifted families.

The Walsh family is no exception, and one up-and-coming member is Zach, who will be entering is junior year this fall.

Adept at basketball and baseball, he has seen varsity level action in both sports as a freshman and as a sophomore and is looking forward to even better seasons to come.

On the Court

Zach hit the varsity court a number of times as a freshman and counted enough minutes on the hardwood to net 54 points that season.

He went 7-for-13 on foul shots and landed nine three-pointers among his 19 baskets from the field.

It was expected that he’d take on a larger role for the Trojan cagers as a sophomore, but when none of last season’s eligible seniors returned to the squad, everyone on the team was asked to step-up.

Zach, a guard, answered that request by being the second highest scorer with 267 points and paced NP with 49 treys.

In total, Zach checked in 93 times from the floor and drained 32-of-59 attempts from the stripe.

The young Trojans consistently put up a good fight against veteran teams, ending last season with a 2-11 Lackawanna League record while going 5-17 overall.

On at least five occasions the Trojans' margin of loss on the court was less than six points. And, regardless of the situation, the NP squad played the game out until the end.

“We’re hoping for a better season than last year,” Zach said. “We’re bringing back the same line-up, so we already have the chemistry.

“We’re all playing in the summer league to sharpen our skills and learn to work with each other even better.”

On the diamond

While Zach enjoys basketball, baseball is his choice sport. Here too, he’s been making contributions since his plebe season.

In his first year, he had one hit and one RBI in his four at bats, but pinch-ran enough to score 10 runs for the Trojans, one of which came during their victory over Crestwood in the District Two Class 5A championship game.

He led the Trojans crossing the plate with 18 this past season but wasn’t pinch running, instead, Zach traveling around the bases due to his own efforts at the plate.

As a sophomore he posted 22 hits that included four doubles and one triple and 15 runs batted in.

He closed the season batting .338 and had an on-base percentage of .394.

The Trojans finished up with an 11-7 record and lost 4-3 to Pittston Area in th District Two Class 5A title tilt after rallying to close a two-run deficit.

“Baseball this past year was a lot of fun,” Zach said.

“Not winning the championships again was disappointing but we played a great game against a tough team. We’re already looking forward to next season.”

Other pursuits

Admittedly, sports consumes most of his free time.

When he’s not playing, he enjoys watching the Detroit Lions, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Philadelphia Phillies. He notes Derick Jeter and Lebron James as two of his sports inspirations as well.

Just entering his junior year, Zach admits college plans haven’t really com on his radar screen yet, although he’s interested in computer science as a potential academic venture.

“Hopefully we will win a bunch of district championships, especially another one in baseball,” Zach said.

“No matter what, I just want to make contributions and leave my mark in both sports.”