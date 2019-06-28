Teeple & Karabin, Bold & Haser capture HGC Member-Guest crowns

Mother Nature finally deigned to cooperate this past week and local linksters were out in force to take advantage.

Over the course of just the last few days, Honesdale Golf Club has hosted a pair of exciting events and crowned two sets of champions.

On the Dais

On Sunday, a big crowd gathered to witness the finals of the Men's Member Guest Tournament … and this match is one that will be talked about for many years to come.

When the final putt rolled home, the team of Kevin Karabin and Corey Teeple emerged victorious. They defeated Kevin Botjer and Dave Osborne by a final score of 1-up.

“It was a great match,” said Bob Simons, Hall of Fame Wallenpaupack Area coach and longtime HGC spokesman. “There were a lot of familiar names out there, but it was kind of nice to see some new faces come out on top.”

The Women's Member-Guest Tournament went down on Tuesday. More than 50 golfers descended on HGC for this annual event, which was held on a pristine course under mostly sunny skies.

In the end, the team of Emily Bold and Kathy Haser took home the title, narrowly edging out Nancy Fritz and Julie Cerra.

“All in all, things went as well as can be expected,” said Simons. “The weather was great and the course is in pristine shape. I'd be remiss if I didn't recognize Chris Moran and his staff for all the outstanding work they do out there.”

If all goes according to schedule, HGC's next big event will be the Memorial Tournament. This annual tourney honors the memory of former members who have passed away.

Weather permitting, the 2019 Memorial is set for the weekend of July 6-7. There will be male and female divisions with a better-ball partners format.

For more information on this or any HGC event, please contact the Pro Shop at 570-253-5615.

Wildcat Duo

Kevin Karabin and Corey Teeple are both graduates of Western Wayne where they each enjoyed success as members of the golf team.

Karabin went on to play collegiately at Lackawanna, while Teeple competed at Penn College.

The former Wildcats paired up this past weekend and put on quite a show en route to the 2019 Member-Guest championship.

They began their gold medal run with an opening round win over Zach Tamblyn and Dr. Matt Brown. They followed that up with a victory over Stanton and Bartkowski, which catapulted them into the semifinals.

There, Kevin and Corey battled their way to a 2-up decision over Jeff Tamblyn and Curtis Haley. That win earned them a spot in Sunday's last group.

Botjer and Osborne punched their ticket to the championship flight finals via a 2-up victory over Jim Gardas and Ken Bolcavage.

A big enthusiastic gallery assembled at the 18th green to watch the grand finale … and it didn't disappoint.

Karabin and Teeple came down the final fairway clinging to a 1-up advantage. However, they were off the green while their opponents were safely on the dance floor.

Moments later, Botjer and Osborne celebrated as a 20-footer found the bottom of the cup. This clutch putt put the pressure squarely on the leaders. They'd need to get up and down or face the dicey prospects of sudden death extra holes.

Teeple rose to the occasion, chipping the ball to within a foot of the pin. The crowd cheered as he tapped in his par putt to capture the crown by the narrowest of margins.

Impressive Win

The 2019 HGC Women's Member-Guest was every bit as exciting as the men's.

This year's field of 50 golfers was divided into three flights, each of which went right down to the wire before a winner emerged.

In Championship Flight action, Haser and Bold powered their way to an 18-hole total of 82. That score was good enough for a three-shot margin over the runner-up team of Nancy Fritz and Julie Cerra (85).

Bridget Simons and Justine Firmstone combined for an 88 to finish up in third place overall.

Linda Soden and Sarah Nahman earned First Flight laurels, notching a score of 96. That was two strokes better than runners-up Nancy Moro and Cindy McGinnis (98).

Liz Slocum and Maxine Korb took home Second Flight Honors, carding a round of 105. Joanne Kropf and Jill McGinnis ended up second on match of cards.

Several individual on-course prizes were handed out in addition to the team titles. Nancy Moro and Linda Utegg copped Closest to the Pin honors, while Linda Soden and Laurie Callahan unleashed the day's Longest Drives.