Chargers grid standout will play sprint football at Mansfield

Football has been such a significant part of life during Adam Rossetti’s grade school and high school experiences that the Carbondale Area senior wanted to continue to build memories on the gridiron.

“I wanted to play at the college level and this gives me a good opportunity to do that,” said Rossetti.

That opportunity will come at Mansfield University where the four-year varsity player will join the Mountaineers Sprint Football team.

New Challenge

Mansfield has fielded a Sprint Football team for more than a decade. The College Sprint Football League (CSFL) follows all NCAA rules but has a weight limit of 178 pounds.

Rossetti will be the second Carbondale Area alum to join the Mansfield program. A few seasons ago, Troy Taylor produced an outstanding career for the Mountaineers and was an All-League performer.

“The coaching staff believes I will play on the defensive side of the ball and as a kick returner,” offered Rossetti.

Rossetti (5-9, 170) was a four-year varsity player for the Chargers who played wide receiver, running back and quarterback on the offensive side of the ball.

He lined up at both strong safety and outside linebacker on defense.

Playing multiple positions, he rushed for 224 yards and five TDs on 51 carries. He added 26 receptions for 345 yards and two TDs.

Rossetti, who earned a district medal in a track and field throwing event and also played three years of varsity basketball, followed in the footsteps of his dad.

Tim Rossetti was a two-sport standout at Carbondale Area in football and track. Tim is now head track coach and assistant football coach at CA.

“My dad introduced me to football and track and they became my favorite sports,” stated Rossetti.

At Mansfield, Rossetti will look to contribute to a Mountaineers’ 2019 program that will face Army, Navy and Cornell among their seven game schedule.

“The biggest challenge will be to adjust to the speed of the game,” offered Rossetti.