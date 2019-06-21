Trojans celebrated many individual and team successes

Well Trojans fans, there’s no way to sugar coat it, this wasn’t the greatest year for sports.

Out of the 19 North Pocono varsity squads, only eight posted records of .500 or better. A good reason for the struggling had to do with the youthfulness of many Trojan teams.

For example, NP’s top goal scoring boys’ soccer player, Taggert Loescher was just a sophomore this season and there wasn’t one senior on the boys’ basketball team.

However, things weren’t entirely bleak. Fall, winter, and spring all had their high points...

Fall Successes

Autumn saw solid performances by the girls tennis team, boys golf, and football.

The Lady Trojans went 10-4 on the court and earned a well-fought fourth place finish in the Lackawanna League.

As a team, they battled to a silver medal in the District II AAA championships and made it to the semifinals in doubles play thanks to seniors Sarah Sposito and Megan Carney.

Sposito was also a district quarterfinalist.

The football team posted a 6-4 overall record and finished second in the Lackawanna Football Conference Division I with a 3-1 tally.

Senior Donny Blaine hit a milestone moment by completing over 5,000 yards passing. He, along with classmates Tyler Motichka, Dan Walsh and Dale Moore are slated to suit up one more time. They will represent the Trojans at the 85th Annual Scranton Lions Dream Game.

This year's edition of the annual contest is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff on July 17 at Valley View’s John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Forging their way to a 7-7 split was the boys golf team. Powered by freshman Billy Pabst, they closed in fifth place in Division I of the Lackawanna League.

Pabst shot an even-par 72 at the season opening Jackman Tournament where he was the low freshman, outscoring the next-best plebe by eight strokes.

He closed with a 73 at districts, missing the cut for state by two.

In league play, girls volleyball closed at 8-9; boys cross country went 9-12; girls cross country ended at 7-12; boys soccer filed a 4-10 record; and girls soccer closed out the campaign at 3-11.

Winter Wins

The words “Close, but no cigar,” unfortunately sum up both the boys’ basketball and competitive rifle shooting seasons.

On at least five occasions the Trojans margin of loss on the court was less than six points and, on the range, four matches came down to just a three point, or less, difference.

The young cagers consistently put up a good fight against veteran teams, ending with a 2-11 league record while the marksmen contended with highly skilled teams weekly, closing with 2-7 tally.

The Lady Trojans made it to the District II Class 5A semifinals after going 8-5 in league action and taking second place in the division.

Junior Jenna Montana and senior Izzy Pehanick were both honored as First Team all stars.

Spring Heats Up

Unquestionably, the year got better for North Pocono.

Boys tennis and volleyball are both going through a rebuilding phase and closed with 4-10 and 5-7 records, respectively.

In just their second season, the girls lacrosse team ended at 2-11 while the boys made it to the district playoffs and split at 6-6.

Both the boys and girls track teams finished 10th at the district meet. The gents were 2-2 in league action while the gals were 1-3.

Sophomore Chris Kryeski was North Pocono’s lone gold medal winner at districts, rising to the top of the podium with a 147-10 discus throw.

The softball team took first place in the Lackawanna League Division II with a 9-4 tally before making a post-season run to the District Two semifinals.

In baseball, the boys went 10-3 in league play and seized the divisional crown. Through the playoffs the club remained strong but had to settle as runners-up for the district title.

Sportsmanship awards from District Two officials went to the girls lacrosse team and the baseball team.

Mark Caputo and Ashley Santaniello were named both the LIAA and PIAA District II Scholar Athletes for North Pocono.

Mark, the 2019 class valedictorian, served as captain of the boys cross country team while Ashley, the class salutatorian, was the cheerleading captain during football season and has also played lacrosse.