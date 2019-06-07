Delaware Valley lasses notch third consecutive D2 title

For the third time in as many years, the Delaware Valley girls lacrosse team captured the District Two Class AAA championship.

The Lady Warriors defeated their usual opponent, Hazleton Area, on May 30 on their home turf. Unfortunately, the local lasses were still not able to take that next big step. They were eliminated in the qualifying match for the PIAA tournament when they fell to State College.

Head Coach Bernadine Salak admits, it’s a bitter sweet experience.

DV earned another plaque for the trophy case but didn’t earn the right to play for a state title.

Still in all, she felt the Warriors had an exceptional season marked with may highlights.

Solid Season

The Black & White closed the year with a 14-7 overall record.

They tied at 10-2 with Wyoming Area and Lake-Lehman for second place in the Wyoming Valley Conference standings.

Lehman, Coach Salek noted, has become a perennial rival for DV.

“Our girls get riled up when we play Lehman,” she said. “Both teams were wholly in contention for the league title when we played them. When you’re still in the hunt it only makes it better game and our girls won 11-10.”

Scranton Prep, also a top team in the conference, proved to be another big win for DelVal. The late season match versus the Classics ended up in 10-9 overtime win for the Lady Warriors.

“It was nice to see the top five teams in the league were all pretty solid this year,” Salak said. “They were all fun games but very competitive too.

“Both of the district semi-finals (in class AA) were one-goal games.”

Key Components

Senior Bailey Fedun, who was out much of last spring due to an injury, bounced back remarkably and led the Warriors with 85 goals and 15 assists.

Against Coughlin she marked her 200th career goal. Facing the Crusaders in that semi-final match, Fedun shook the net a total of five times and went on to close with a four-year sum of 211 goals.

Junior Skyler Padgett racked up 42 goals and 15 assists while sophomore Miranda Murray found the net 25 times and had 10 assists. Leading in assists was junior Mia Van Wie with 31. She also had 23 goals while senior Lauren Matarazzo had 27 assists and chalked up 24 goals.

Junior goalie Emily Ocasio took up residence between the pipes following the graduation of four-year letter winner Mandy Xu and performed tremendously.

She saw action through 1057 minutes of play facing 360 shots and making 190 saves.

Fedun was named Player of the Year by the league coaches association. Padgett at midfield, Van Wie as a utility player, and Isabella Fasulo a sophomore on defense were appointed to the First Team All-Stars.

Ocasio was the Second Team All-Star goalie and sophomore defender Erin Hartley earned Honorable Mention status.

Moving On

Seniors Fedun, Matarazzo, and Victoria Blaut will be missed by the Lady Warriors.

Each brought a great deal to the team, but Coach Salak is already excited about what lies ahead.

Shannon Croll, Daisey Carney, and Casey Kidd, all freshmen, lettered this year and each got a taste of various positions. Salak also lauded her defensive crew.

They came into the season green to the backfield but eventually carved out their own path and became comfortable with their roles.

Coach expects much more from her longsticks next season and in conjunction with Ocasio,

DV’s defense could be very formidable. Similarly, the DelVal offense should remain strong with Padgett, Van Wie, and Murray all expected to take on bigger roles.

“At the beginning of the season there were a lot of unknowns,” Salak said.

“Everyone stepped in and we had a tremendous year. Next year the league is just going to be more competitive. Our JV team did really well, and I expect some of them will be making big moves up.

“It all depends on who shows up on Day 1 and who gets the pieces of the puzzle to fit better than the other teams. I’m excited!”