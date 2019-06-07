Local lass reflects on a triumphant return to the diamond

As a senior transfer to Wilkes University, Gab Giordano wanted to play hoops and softball at the collegiate level.

She not only played each sport, Giordano made an impression on each program. So much so, Giordano was named Wilkes Women's Athlete of the Year.

Following three years at Marywood, Giordano took her basketball exploits to Wilkes and earned various honors during the season including ECAC Player of the Month and eventually All-MAC Honorable Mention.

Tara Macciocco, who coached her at Marywood for three years and was the head coach at Wilkes this season, called Giordano the hardest worker she ever coached in her 17 years as a Division III coach.

Solid Season

This past spring, Giordano returned to the softball diamond for the first time since a standout high school career at Holy Cross.

Giordano didn’t miss a beat. She earned first-team All-MAC honors as an infielder. Along the way, Giordano earned Player of the Month homies (April), batting .347 with 17 hits including five homers and and posting 12 RBIs and a .714 slugging percentage.

A dual-sport standout, Giordano played in all 39 Colonels’ softball games. She led the team with a .368 batting average (15th best in the MAC Freedom), 29 runs scored (11th), eight home runs (3rd), 76 total bases (5th), .650 slugging percentage (7th), 13 walks (7th), 21 stolen bases (2nd), a .456 on base percentage (9th) and had 16 multi-hit games.

Giordano’s accolades also included National Strength and Conditioning Association Athletes of the Year, National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Third Team All-Region Team.

Team Totals

The Colonels finished the season at 26-16 overall for their most wins since the 2008 season.

It was the third consecutive season that Wilkes has reached at least 20 wins under fourth-year head coach Sarah Leavenworth (Maulorico).

Wilkes qualified for the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedomtournament for the second time in three years and just the second time since 2008.

The Colonels clinched their postseason berth and earned the No. 3 seed with a victory in the final game of the regular season at FDU-Florham. Wilkes finished the conference regular season with an 8-6 record.

The school hosted the MAC Freedom Championship at the Ralston Athletic Complex and finished the tournament in third place with a 1-2 record. The Colonels defeated DeSales 2-1 in an elimination game.

After an outstanding court career and senior season softball performance, Giordano leaves behind one of the top dual-sport efforts of any area athlete in recent memory.