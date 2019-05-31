North Pocono's varsity baseball team comes up just short in D2 finals

The chase for a second straight PIAA District Two Class 5A title sadly came to an end for the North Pocono baseball team on May 24.

After rallying with three runs to close a 5-1 deficit in the top of the seventh inning, the defending champs’ luck ran out when a two-out foul ball was caught off the first-base side to give Pittston Area the 5-4 victory.

However, prior to the title tilt, the Trojans enjoyed a successful season and demonstrated prowess through the playoffs.

Playoff Push

North Pocono’s post season odyssey commenced versus Crestwood.

Zach Walsh tallied the first run in the opening inning after stealing second, advancing to third on a Ryan Demo single, and then beating a throw to the plate.

Walsh then singled in the second to drive in Anthony Paggotto.

Deom put in a full shift on the mound, notching 11 Ks to help the Trojans outlast the Comets, 2-0.

Weather postponed the next North Pocono venture, a battle against Abington.

A single to center by Pete Gutowski in the top of the second brought in Zach Leach and Adam Holtsmaster to give the Trojans a 2-0 lead.

The Blue Comets cut that in half during the bottom of the frame then added two more in the third. Deom batted Walsh home in the fifth, tying things at 3-3 and then went ahead in the sixth when Leach scored on a Gutowski grounder.

Jake Millan fanned five batters through 6.2 innings before Deom closed with a strikeout, ending the evening with a 4-3 win for the Trojans.

Grand Finale

Thunderstorms rolled over PNC Field just before the first pitch of the 5A title tilt between North Pocono and Pittston Area.

Playing as the visitors, the Trojans sent Deom to the hill. The Patriots opted for Cole Cherkas, and put NP away in order.

PA took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Krawczyk scored.

Walsh got things going for the Trojans in the top of the third by putting the ball deep into the outfield for a stand up triple and then came in on a hit by Gutowski. However, the Patriots fired right back in the bottom of the inning when Krawczyk tallied another run.

Things remained at 2-1 until the bottom of the sixth. That’s when Pittston broke down the door and plated a trio of runs.

With the score now 5-1, and only one more inning remaining, North Pocono’s fate looked grim, but as Yogi Berra said, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”

With two out and with Millan and Gutowski on the bags, Stephen McNulty sent the ball careening over the left field wall and his round-trip suddenly made it a 5-4 game.

Trojan fans on hand looked as if they had just won the lottery. There was still hope, but unfortunately things would not go their way.

With the go-ahead run on-deck, a short foul to the first base side was easily fielded and Pittston Area became the new district champions.

All through the game we tried to get ahead, but no matter how hard we worked we just couldn’t,” said Head Coach Brian Jardine. “I’m proud of these kids and the season they had, and very happy for Steve McNulty.

“He DH’d for us and pitched a little over the years but really didn’t see a lot of action until this season. Seeing him get that homer was great! That’s what thrills us as coaches.”

Stalwart Stats

Not surprisingly, senior college prospects Ryan Deom and Jake Mastillo played essential roles for the Trojans all season.

Mastillo closed with a .528 batting average going 28-for-53 at the plate with 16 RBIs.

Deom went 23-for-65 with 15 batted in and threw for 43 innings over 10 games, striking out 65 and ending with an ERA of 2.74.

Underclassmen also made significant contributions to the club. Zach Walsh was third overall at the plate with 22 hits over 65 at bats and 15 RBIs. He led the Trojans in runs, scoring 18 times. Jake Millan had a good year on the hill.

He sent down 53 on strikes over 34 innings, seeing action in 11 games and ending with a .824 ERA.

“Our older guys did a great job this year but across the board our younger guys really stepped up,” Jardine said.

“I want to thank my coaching staff, our players and their families, the administration and the North Pocono community for everything they do for us. We wouldn’t be here without them.

“There’s a lot of younger talent on this team and don’t be surprised if you see us back here again next year.”