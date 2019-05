Carbondale Area varsity baseball team honors graduating players

Carbondale Area seniors played their final baseball game this week.

The Chargers (6-11) fell short of a district qualifying berth as the locals rallied from a 0-5 start to make a late push.

However, the local lads dropped a couple of one-run and extra inning games down the stretch.

Senior players were recently honored for their hard work and dedication to the program over the course of the past four years.