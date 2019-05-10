North Pocono girls battling for a divisional crown

Things are looking up for the North Pocono varsity softball team as it heads into the final stretch of the regular season.

Following their May 3 win over Lakeland the Lady Trojans were sitting in third place among District Two Class 5A clubs. They are also in a virtual tie with Honesdale and Paupack among Lackawanna League Division II teams.

At 6-4 in divisional play, the local lasses hold a half-game lead on the Hornets and Bucks who sit at 6-5.

“I think we still have a good shot to take the division,” stated NP Head Coach Mike LaFave.

“We lost our early season games to Wallenpaupack and Honesdale. They were both tough losses, but they were both on the road. I know our girls are looking for some payback and we see them both at home.”

The Trojans skipper knows, despite his team’s solid line-up and steady pitching, the road to the championships will not be an easy one.

“There are a lot of good teams this year,” LaFave said. “Abington Heights can hit very well and are the favorite in the district.

“It’s anybody’s game, and that’s a good thing. It shows how much talent is out there in the area.”

Ups & Downs

Overall, North Pocono is 8-6 on the season.

Both Paupack and Abington blanked NP, and the 11-4 loss to Honesdale as well as a 4-3 setback from Scranton came as surprises. However, the Lady Trojans have also posted some big wins as well.

Both times they faced Delaware Valley; North Pocono walked away winners after tough fights. They ratcheted up the score against Western Wayne, ending that night with a 19-2 win in just five innings.

They posted a 5-0 victory versus Valley View and recently, posted a 4-3 walk-off over Lakeland.

“It was a tight game against Lakeland,” LaFave said. “We were up, then they came back, and we tied it in the fifth. Then Madison DeStefano drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.”

A soggy home field has forced the rescheduling or shifting of venues at times. Consequently, back-to-back game days has affected the Lady Trojans pitching to a degree. Aside from these issues, though, LaFave reports he feels his girls are in good shape.

“Savannah Slater has come in a few times to help Courtney Zaic with pitching,” he said. “But, the players I thought would be hitting well are doing so and there’s been a few surprises.”

Solid Numbers

Coach LaFave predicted Slater, a freshman, would be good with the stick. How good, though, came as a small shocker.

To date, the plebe has hammered out a trio of home runs and also delivered three doubles.

“Savannah hit some monster homers,” LaFave said. “She has a lot of natural power, but Lily Connor has come as a big surprise. She’s moved up from JV and is batting .450 in 10 games.”

Performing as LaFave expected are senior Carissa Giordano, junior Dayle Smith, sophomore Emily Blaine, and freshman Alexis Stevens.

Giordano leads the Trojans at the plate batting 24-for-50 and is 7-for-7 on stolen base attempts. Smith has 23 hits but tops the chart with 23 runs batted in. Blaine has scored the most with 19 runs and Stevens has 21 hits and has crossed the plate 18 times.

Also doing exceptionally well is Zaic. From the circle she’s sent 90 batters down in strikes and sports a 3.41 ERA over 76 innings.

While just 5-6 dealing to the dish, Zaic easily leads the division in the K count.

Up Ahead

What’s in store for the Lady Trojans is a bit of an enigma.

The six Class 5A teams from District Two are lumped into a subregional playoff with the lone 5A club from District IV, Shikellamy.

As things stand now, NP would face the girls from Shik at home on May 21.

Abington Heights would get a bye, Coughlin would be at Pittston Area, and Paupack would host Wyoming Valley West.

Coughlin, however, opted out of the playoffs last year and at 1-14, the Crusaders may decide to skip the post season again.

Shikellamy, at 1-12 might also feel the drive to Covington Township isn’t worth the effort.

“Teams have up ‘til May 13 to decide if they want to be in the playoffs,” said LaFave, “We really won’t know how this will all turn out until after the seeding meeting on May 14.

“If there’s only six teams there could be two with a first-round bye. We’ll have to see.”

The Lady Trojans last regular season home game is slated for this Saturday at 11am when they host Holy Redeemer in the Strike Out Cancer game at 11am.

Following that, they head to Western Wayne on May 13 to wrap up league action and then travel to Pocono Mountain East the next day.