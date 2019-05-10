Western Wayne girls and Paupack boys dominate annual track & field event

Western Wayne’s utter dominance of the Lackawanna League girls track & field scene continues unabated.

The Lady ‘Cats traveled to Scranton Memorial Stadium Tuesday to compete in the 2019 Robert Spagna Memorial Meet.

There, the local lasses put together yet another stellar performance in cruising to the team title. Coach Justin Collins’ squad piled up 68 points en route to this year’s Class AA crown, easily outdistancing runner-up Lakeland (46 pts).

Trina Barcarola led the way, winning two individual gold and one silver medal. She also ran the anchor leg of the Lady ‘Cats victorious 4x400M relay team.

Next up for Western Wayne is the District Two Class AA meet. Weather permitting, that event will be held Monday at Scranton Memorial Stadium.

Track Dynasty

While every Western Wayne athlete contributed something to the cause on Tuesday, there’s no denying Barcarola’s leadership.

Trina opened her day with a win in the 100M hurdles, breaking the tape in a time of 14.88. She followed that with a victory in the 300M hurdles, stopping the clock at 45.40.

Next up was the pole vault where only a meet record effort by Scranton Prep’s Victoria Atkinson prevented a third straight gold. Nevertheless, Barcarola cleared the bar at a height of 11-6, good for a silver medal.

Trina closed out her unforgettable performance with a win the The 4x400M relay. She combined with teammates Cassidy Asinski, Samantha Atcavage and Annie Skirpan to post a sizzling time of 4:08.86.

Asinski also contributed a sixth place finish in the 100M (12.85).

Skirpan chipped in with a solid effort in the 800M, placing second (2:22.67).

Kaila Johnson chimed in with a seventh place showing in the high jump (4–10).

Maya Black made her presence felt as well, finishing sixth in the long jump (15-10.25).

Boys Bracket

While Western Wayne’s girls team was cruising to a Class AA crown, Wallenpaupack Area was busy dominating the boys’ AAA bracket.

With senior sensation Tyler Wirth at the forefront of the attack, Paupack ran roughshod over its competition.

The Buckhorns amassed an amazing 113 team points, leaving runner-up Abington Heights in the rear view mirror with just 65.

Coach Mark McHugh’s squad will look to defend its District Two title Tuesday afternoon at Scranton Memorial.

Wirth heated up quickly at the start of this year’s Spagna Meet. Tyler anchored Paupack’s gold medal 3200M relay team. He combined with Nick Lancaster, Kyle Kellestrom and Dieter Burckes to post a time of 8:21.93.

Next up for Wirth was the mile and once again Tyler was poised to pounce. He jetted to victory, breaking the tape at 4:31.

Wirth saved his best for last, though, setting a brand new meet record in the 3200M. Tyler utterly overwhelmed the competition in this one, stopping the clock at 8:18.68. That time was an eye-popping 13 seconds faster than his closest pursuer.

Jack Monte and Connor Barnes delivered crucial performances as well. Monte earned a gold medal in the 800M (2:00.08), while Barnes placed first in the pole vault (11-6).

Paupack’s 4x100M relay team also wound up atop the podium when Matthew Horak, JT Tirjan, Exzavier Warner and Anthony Dalessio carded a time of 44.51.

Honesdale struggled as a squad, finishing last in the AAA standings. However, Joey Scarfalloto put on a show for the Hornets.

The talented junior unleashed an unforgettable effort in the javelin.

Scarfalloto wasted no time in taking control of the event with a distance of 189-2. That throw was good enough for both a gold medal and a brand new school record.