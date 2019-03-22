Former Chargerette star inducted into Hall of Fame

Former Carbondale Area hoops star Nadine Taylor Prutzman recently had the honor of being inducted into the Wilkes University Hall of Fame.

She is a member of the 26th class of inductees.

Induction Day

Wilkes recognized Prutzman and five other alumni on Saturday, Feb. 2, at a special ceremony after the men’s basketball game.

Following this event, an induction ceremony and reception took place in the Hall of Fame room in the Marts Center on campus.

Prutzman, who graduated in 2007, played softball for Wilkes. She helped lead the Colonels to 83 wins and the 2006 Freedom Conference championship and NCAA tournament.

Nadine was named All-Freedom Conference three times including Player of the Year as a junior in 2005.

In addition, she was named First Team All-ECAC South, First Team All-Region and Second Team All-American in the same season. She was also recognized on the Middle Atlantic Conference All-Century Team in 2013.

Prutzman ranks seventh in runs scored (79), seventh in hits (131), eighth in doubles (25), third in triples (8) and fifth in stolen bases (38) all while playing in the Colonel outfield.

Memory Lane

Prutzman has many fond memories of her time playing softball for Wilkes.

“I enjoyed everything about Wilkes softball!” she exclaimed. “Yes, even the 5:30 am practices.

“I will forever cherish the friendships made with my teammates and coaches both on and off the diamond.

“I enjoyed the Martz Bus rides, Spring Break trips, making diving catches, being in the batter’s box with a 3-2 count, screaming to cheer my teammates on and getting lightheaded from it, the 20 second chats in the outfield before each inning, the superstitious rituals, and the list goes on and on,” she explained.

“It's difficult to name just one memorable and favorite moment playing softball for Wilkes. Being selected as an All-American as an outfielder and winning the MAC Championship my senior year would definitely be ranked high as a favorite memory.”

Prutzman felt honored to be recognized in such a way by her alma mater.

“It hard to describe the feeling being inducted into the Wilkes University’s Athletics Hall of Fame,” she said. “The feeling came to me when they announced all my accomplishments and statistics.

“After I heard them, I couldn’t help but to feel very proud and honored.”

Sharing the entire experience with her family and friends made it all the more special for Prutzman.

“The induction event was amazing,” she said. “I had the chance to meet other athletes being induced into the Hall of Fame who graduated college ahead of me.

“I also got to connect with my former coaches, teammates, friends, and family. There are many things that I will remember about the event, in particular, seeing my picture in a plaque located in the Hall of Fame room at Wilkes University.

“Just knowing that it will be displayed and viewed by generations of athletes makes me take a breath.

“Having my children point to their mommy, made me smile big.”