Area teams are embarking up the "Road to Hershey"

The PIAA state basketball tournament starts its March Madness this weekend with area teams in action tonight and tomorrow.

Can Lackawanna League teams rattle a few brackets like a year ago when Abington Heights claimed the 5A state title and Holy Cross reached the Eastern Final in 2A?

Class 5A

The defending state champion Abington Heights Comets marched to the crown a year ago with a 29 point win in the opening round.

They then added a one point escape in the Sweet 16, a 19 point victory in the Elite Eight, a five point overtime win in the Eastern Final and a 12 point state championship triumph.

Tonight (Friday), AH faces 1-4,Pottsgrove (15-11) at Scranton High School at 7:30 pm. The winner faces the survivor of 12-2, Mastery North (19-6) vs. 1-5, West Chester Rusin (18-8) next Tuesday in the Sweet 16 Round.

Wallenpaupack (18-7) opens against Penncrest (22-7) at Plymouth-Whitemarsh HS at 6 p.m. The winner taking in the winner of Archbishop Wood (16-8) and Holy Ghost Prep (18-8).

Crestwood (20-7) faces Frankford (13-13) with the survivor looking at the winner of Pottsville (23-3) vs. Lampeter-Strasberg (23-4).

Class 2A

Holy Cross reached the Eastern Final a year ago with victory margins of 37, 22, 13 before a five point loss to eventual state champion, Constitution.

On Saturday, Holy Cross (20-5) takes on Bloomsburg (14-11) at a Marywood at 7:30 pm with the winner facing the survivor of Delco-Christian (16-10) vs. Strawberry Mansion (14-6) next Wednesday.

Northwest (15-10) confronts Millville (24-1) at W’Port at 5:30 pm with the winner facing a West rep in either Northstar (21-3) or Bishop McCort (12-12).

District champ, Wyoming Seminary (25-2) faces String Theory (9-15) on Saturday at Wilkes at 4:30 pm. The winner takes on either powerhouse, 12-1, Neumann-Goretti (19-7) or Lancaster Mennonite (14-12).

Holy Redeemer (19-5) takes on 4-2, Wellsboro (23-4) at Troy HS at 6:30 pm with the winner getting either Trinity (22-3) or HS of Future (12-10).

Class 4A

Scranton Prep (22-3) plays Susquehanna Twp. (13-13) at Lackawanna tonight at 7:30 p.m. with the winner taking on either Shamokin (16-9) or Wilson (17-9).

Nanticoke (21-7) faces Montoursville (19-8) st Wilkes at 7:30 pm. The winner plays either Bonner-Pendergast (18-5) or Littletown (24-3).

Western Wayne (14-11) faces Danville (23-3) at Shikellamy HS at 7:30 p.m. The winner faces the survivor of Imhotep Charter (21-6) and Berks Catholic (22-6).

Class 6A

Hazleton (21-6) confronts Methacton (20-7) at Wilkes at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The winner gets either Boys Latin (22-5) or Norristown (21-6).

Here We Go

Five Lackawanna League teams and six Wyoming Valley Conference teams start their journey this weekend.

Looking at the match-ups...

Historically, the Lackawanna League has made noise in the Small School classifications.

Holy Cross could repeat recent years by advancing deep in 2A.

In 3A, Seminary could be playing next Wednesday but then most likely, Neumann-Goretti awaits. Seminary would turn heads with a win in the Sweet 16.

In 4A, Scranton Prep has enjoyed success until a Philly match. The first two wouldn’t be a District 12 match-up, so, if history is an indicator? But, Prep has had some close league games.

Western Wayne has experienced an exciting week leading up to its first state appearance since 1993 but have a rough spot.

If the Cats survive Danville, Imhotep-Charter or Berks Catholic in The Sweet 16? Berks Catholic beat Abington Heights at AH earlier this season. Imhotep-Charter is always a state contender.

In 5A, Abington Heights could make another state title run but it takes just one off night.

Let the fun begin!