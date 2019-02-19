Lady Hornet cagers recently put the finishing touches on a solid season

While Honesdale's girls varsity basketball team struggled a bit this year, the future of Lady Hornet hoops looks bright thanks to a promising performance by the JVs.

Under the direction of veteran coach Ed “Cousy” Martin, the Red & Black powered their way to an overall record of 15-7 in 2018-19.

Honesdale closed out the season with a lopsided win over Delaware Valley in the run-up to Senior Night.

Grace Maxson paced a balanced offensive attack, tickling the twine for 12 points and leading her team to a 48-15 decision.

Eight girls played in this one and all eight found their way into the scorebook.

“I'm very happy with how the season went,” said Coach Martin. “This is just a great group of girls. They work hard, but we have a lot of fun too. I'm excited to see what they can do at the next level.”

Varsity coach Pilar Beam also had nothing but praise for the next generation of Hornet hoopsters.

“I absolutely think that the future looks bright,” she said. “There are some very talented girls on our JV team and I can't wait to have them take that next step up to the varsity.”

Balanced Attack

This year's edition of the Lady Hornet JV squad consists of four juniors, two sophomores and two frosh.

It's a balanced roster that features a good mix of battle-tested veterans and talented youngsters.

“Their leadership has been excellent,” said Coach Martin of his four juniors. “They'e been great role models for the younger kids on and off the court.”

Honesdale's starting five normally featured Lydia Grossman at center, Rowan Murray at power forward, Kelly Varcoe at small forward, Grace Maxson at off-guard and Hannah Langendoerfer at the point.

Grossman dominated play in the paint. Lydia is also one of the top free throw shooters in the Lackawanna League.

“Lydia is a phenomenal shooter,” Coach Martin said. “She gets an offensive rebound and takes it right back up. I wouldn't be surprised if her season foul shooting average is above 90 percent.”

Murray is a multi-sport standout who also excels in field hockey. Rowan is an intimidating physical presence in the post at both ends of the floor and a top-flight rebounder.

“Rowan is just a beast,” Coach Martin said with a chuckle. “She's incredibly tough and she isn't afraid of anyone. Rowan is relentless on the boards.”

Varcoe earns high marks as one of Honesdale's most aggressive defenders.

“Kelly works extremely hard out there at both ends of the floor,” Coach Martin said. “She's your typical blue-collar kid.”

Maxson is a slasher on offense who possesses a lightning-quick first step.

“Grace is the best kid we have when it comes to attacking the basket off her dribble,” Coach Martin said. “She's very quick and explosive.”

Langendoerfer runs the offense from the point and does an excellent job at distributing the ball to her teammates.

“Pretty much everything we do on offense starts with Hannah,” Coach Martin said. “She's our quarterback out there on the court.”

Mia Land is one of the first players off the bench. She earned high praise from her mentor for being the epitome of a team player.

Land was asked to move inside this year after spending her entire career in the backcourt. She didn't hesitate in accepting the challenge and responded with a solid season.

“Mia got a little bit taller during the off-season, so we wanted to try her inside,” said Coach Martin. “And, she did a great job. Mia had a really nice season.”

Big Win

Honesdale made Delaware Valley its final victim of the Lackawanna League campaign.

The Lady Hornets wasted no time in taking control right from the outset. Coach Martin's girls raced out to a 12-5 lead after one, then increased that advantage to 34-8 at intermission.

Libby Stephens ignited the first run, knocking down three medium range jumpers. She would finish the game with eight points.

Murray muscled her way to an old-fashioned three-point play early in the second quarter. Rowan went on to score in every quarter en route to a nine point performance.

Maxson was a thorn in DV's side all game long. At one juncture in the second quarter, Grace dialed up a long-distance trey, then jetted to a fastbreak lay-up.

These back-to-back buckets forced DV to call a timeout trailing 25-5.

Varcoe's only basket of the game was a big one, coming as time expired in the second quarter and giving the Lady Hornets an insurmountable lead.

Honesdale eased up on the throttle in the final two periods, substituting liberally running the offense methodically. And yet, the Lady Hornets still outscoring the visitors by a margin of 14-7.

Grossman closed out the night with eight points, while freshman Tess Meagher tallied four.

Land contributed three to the Red & Black cause and Langendoerfer added two.

“It's been a good year,” Coach Martin said. “This is a very coachable bunch of kids and I've had a fun working with them.”