Hornets dominate visiting Cavaliers on Senior Night

A big raucous crowd gathered to witness Honesdale wrestle its most dominating performance of the season to date.

The Hornets celebrated Senior Night in the best way possible, powering their way to an electrifying 64-14 victory.

With the win, Coach Ryan Chulada’s squad improved its overall record to 16-6 on the year. The Red & Black Are now 5-2 in Lackawanna League action.

“Any time you pound out a lopsided win over a quality team like Scranton Prep, you have to be happy,” Coach Chulada said. “I’m very pleased with how we wrestled. We scored a ton of bonus points and that’s a great way for our seniors to go out.”

Weather permitting, Honesdale will be back on the mat this weekend for an away meet at Western Wayne.

Starting time is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at the middle school gym.

Senior Night

Prep opened Thursday’s encounter with a decision at 145 pounds.

After that, though, Honesdale utterly dominated the match. The Hornets reeled off nine consecutive wins in opening up an insurmountable 52-5 lead.

The seniors led the way.

Brandon Lawson got the ball rolling with a pin at 152 pounds. He clamped Prep’s Bryce Genello at the 1:36 mark, tying the match score at 6-6.

AJ Steffens gave Honesdale the lead for good with a pin of his own at 160. He needed just :42 to put away Patrick Kennedy and the rout was on.

The evening’s marquee match-up pitted Prep’s Alec Buttner against Jake Kabonick at 172. This was a grueling, physical battle that extended into the third period before Kabonick brought the fans to their feet with a pin.

Buttner didn’t take the loss well, storming off the mat and throwing his head gear. As a result, the referee deducted a team point, bringing the score to 18-5.

“That was a huge win,” Coach Chulada said. “Jake is really carving out a phenomenal senior season for himself. He’s showing a lot of confidence and really wrestling well.”

Tim Dailey made it four in a row with a first period fall at 182, pushing the Hornets lead to 24-5 and setting the stage for crowd favorite Justin LoBasso.

A first-year senior wrestler, LoBasso needed just 20 seconds to pin of Prep’s Luca Dennis at 195.

“Justin just signed to play college football, so he had a really good day,” said Coach Chulada. “He’s doing a great job and a great Senior Night.”

Dominance

With the score already lopsided in Honesdale’s favor, Prep handed the Hornets a pair of presents in the upper weight divisions.

The Cavaliers forfeited at both 220 and 285, ballooning the score to 42-5 and effectively ending the match.

Nevertheless, the local lads kept the pedal to the metal and won four of the last six bouts.

Tristyn Bodie notched his 23rd victory of the season via a lightning quick :22 pin at 106.

Drew Howell then contributed a solid effort, battling his way to a 14-3 major decision at 113.

Prep finally got back on the board with a win at 120, but Honesdale retaliated quickly with two more falls.

Jordan Young posted a first period fall st 120, followed moments later by Ethan Chokshi’s clamp at 127.

While Prep closed things out with a win at 138, the crowd still erupted as the Hornets celebrated a 64-14 triumph.

“We’re so lucky to have such great fans,” Coach Chulada said. “It’s a huge advantage for us. Our kids really feed off that energy and we don’t take it for granted. Our fans are the best.”