Honesdale rains on Paupack's Senior Night parade

The Lady Hornets posted their biggest win of the season to date on Monday night.

Honesdale traveled to Wallenpaupack Area for a Lackawanna League Division II battle and stunned the Buckhorns on their Senior Night.

Thanks to late game heroics by Alexa Jones and Sophia Goyette, the Red & Black rallied for a wild 62-60 overtime triumph.

Upset Special

Jones drained a pair of treys as time wound down in regulation, forcing the extra session.

Goyette then hit the eventual game-winner, sending Honesdale fans into pandemonium.

“Paupack is a very good team and I'm not taking anything away from them, but I knew we could win this game,” said an ecstatic Coach Pilar Beam.

“I'm so proud of our girls. They were just relentless out there. They came out strong and never let up. It's a great win for us.”

With this victory, Honesdale improved its record to 6-13. The Lady Hornets are now 2-8 in league action.

The loss was just the second of the season for Paupack in divisional play. The Bucks are now 13-5 overall.

Both teams are back on the court in the coming days. Honesdale hosts Western Wayne on Friday while Paupack travels to Prep on Tuesday.

Opening tip for all Lackawanna League games is 7 p.m

Back & Forth

Honesdale came out with guns blazing Monday on the shores of The Big Lake.

The Lady Hornets took an 18-13 lead after one quarter, then upped that advantage to 31-22 at intermission.

Jones led a balanced attack with 15 points and eight rebounds. Alexa opened the game with a trey and would later send the game to OT with another.

“Lex is a senior and she really wanted it,” Coach Beam said. “She was on a mission in this game. Lex gave it everything she had at both ends of the court and it really showed.”

Camden Bannan also contributed key plays to the Red & Black cause, finishing with 10 points.

“Camden always plays hard,” Coach Beam said. “She's a tough kid and she leaves it all on the court.”

Paupack came roaring back after halftime, though. The Buckhorns outscored Honesdale by a margin of 17-9 in the third period and surged in front midway through the fourth.

The backcourt duo of Hannah Smith and Megan Guerrieri once again paced the offensive assault. Smith rattled the rims for 24 points, while Guerrieri tickled the twine for 22.

Prime Time

Jones delivered when the Lady Hornets needed her most. Alexa drilled her third trey of the game with three seconds left in regulation, tying the score at 51-all.

Rowan Murray also played a crucial role for Honesdale. The freshman forward erupted for a season-high 15 points, including six in overtime.

“Rowan is a very strong and athletic kid,” Coach Beam said. “We gave her a chance tonight and she really stepped up. Rowan is very mature for a freshman and she showed a lot of poise out there.”

Goyette tallied what proved to be the deciding basket as time expired, slashing her way to the basket and hitting a pretty floater in the lane.

Sophia finished up with six points and earned high marks from her mentor.

“She's learned to be patient and make good decisions,” Coach Beam said. “Sophia ran our offense very well and that was one of the big keys to us winning the game.”

Taylor Maxson contributed eight points to the Red & Black cause. Nicole Longman chipped in with six, while Hannah Langendoerfer added two.

“I know I've said it before, but his was a total team effort,” Coach Beam said. “We went nine deep and every single kid contributed something.

“This is such a big rivalry game and for us to come up with a win is huge. We started out with real intensity and maintained it all throughout the game. That was the difference.”

Score by Quarters...

HON (6-13) 18 11 9 13 11 – 62

WAL (13-5) 13 9 17 12 9 – 60