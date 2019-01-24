Western Wayne hoops star attains milestone moment

Over the course of the past four years, Western Wayne's Dahlton Frisbie has evolved into one of the best pure scorers in the region.

The Wildcats' senior guard is a four-year starter who handles the ball and terrorizes enemy defenses from the perimeter.

Frisbie has averaged just over 15 points per game ever since he stepped onto the varsity hardwood as a fiery freshman.

And, he's never once wavered in pursuit of high school hoops immortality … something he achieved this past weekend.

Milestone Moment

On Friday night at North Pocono, Frisbie joined one of the most exclusive clubs in all of high school sports when he scored the 1,000th point of his varsity career.

Dahlton rattled the rims for a game-high 27 points, all of which came from beyond the arc. His milestone moment came late in the third quarter on yet another deep trey.

“I'm very happy for Dahlton and very proud of him too,” said Coach Al Semenza. “He can score from just about anywhere on the court. Dahlton is a streak shooter and if he gets into a rhythm, look out.”

While Frisbie was pretty much unstoppable on this particular night, Western Wayne came up short in the end. The Wildcats dug themselves a 10-point hole in the opening stanza, then played the Trojans even-up the rest of the way.

The result was a disappointing 62-52 loss that dropped the local lads to 0-6 in Lackawanna League Division II play so far this winter.

“Defenses really key in on Dahlton,” said Coach Semenza. “They try hard to disrupt him or at least get him out of his rhythm. But, for the most part, he doesn't let it faze him. He's an outstanding scorer.”

By the Numbers

Frisbie carved out a spot for himself in the starting varsity line-up as a frosh and wound up netting 184 points during the 2015-16 campaign.

Dahlton's role as a scorer only grew when Coach Semenza appeared on the scene. He tallied 226 points as a sophomore and then really broke out as a junior.

With Rovinsky providing balance in the paint, Frisbie became one of the region's tops perimeter threats. He finished the 2017-18 season with 359 points, dialing up 66 treys and finishing as the second leading scorer in all of Division II at 16.3 ppg.

Frisbie hasn't missed a beat this winter, picking up right where he left off last year. To date, he's tallied 231 points, including 36 treys and is 4th in scoring at 15.4 ppg.

“Dahlton is a very good leader on the court,” said Coach Semenza. “He's also a good teammate. I'm hoping he just keeps doing what he's been doing because we're going to rely heavily on him down the stretch this season.”

Frisbie is the perfect complement to Western Wayne's other elite scorer, Zachary Rovinsky. The junior power forward is also closing in on 1,000 points and should get there within the next two weeks.

On Friday against North Pocono, Rovinsky muscled his way to 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Coach Semenza also sang the praises of Kobe Sauter, a senior and multi-sport standout who also excels on the football field.

“Kobe does a great job at the defensive end,” Coach Semenza said. “He's our stopper. We almost always put Kobe on the other team's top scorer and he does a great job.”

Coming Up

Western Wayne rocketed out of the gate this winter, winning seven of its first nine games … thanks in large part to the potent 1-2 punch provided by Frisbie and Rovinsky.

Sadly for local fans, the Wildcats have hit a wall recently. Coach Semenza's squad has suffered six straight losses and fallen to 7-8 overall. Additionally, the Varden lads are still in search of that elusive first divisional victory.

“These last couple weeks have definitely been tough,” Coach Semenza admitted.

“We've been in just about every game, but we need to learn how to close things out. We've got to stay focused and cut down on the late-game mistakes.”

Weather permitting, Western Wayne will be back in action Wednesday evening on the road at Scranton High School.

The 'Cats return home Friday night for a Division I-II crossover contest with West Scranton. Opening tip is slated for 7 p.m. at the venerable Varden Garden.