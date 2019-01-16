The Hornets and Wildcats played a wildly entertaining game before a raucous, SRO crowd

Jimmy Rodda made the first start of his Honesdale varsity basketball career Tuesday night before a raucous SRO crowd at the Red Palace.

The sophomore forward responded by knocking down a deep trey to open the game. He then buried the night’s final shot ... another trey that sealed the deal on a 59-46 Lackawanna League win over Western Wayne.

Colin Rickard paced a balanced offensive assault that saw four Hornets crack double digits in scoring.

“This was a quality win for us over a quality opponent,” said Coach Tim Wood afterward.

“When you go up against an Al Semenza team, you know they’re going to play hard for all 32 minutes. And, that’s exactly how it went tonight.”

With this win, Honesdale improved its overall record to 8-6. The Hornets are now 3-2 in Division II action, tied for first place with Paupack as the Buckhorns defeated North Pocono 55-51 on Tuesday.

Weather permitting, the local lads will be back on the hardwood Friday versus perennial powerhouse Abington Heights.

“They’re ranked number six in the state right now, so we know we’re going to have our hands full,” Coach Wood said. “Abington is a very good team, but if we play our best I believe we can win.”

Opening tip is slated for 7 p.m. at the Red Palace.

Off & Running

Honesdale got its offense going right off the bat Tuesday, racing out to a big early lead.

The Hornets led 12-6 after one quarter and 28-15 at intermission.

Rodda brought a big roar from the crowd, draining a deep trey to give the home team a lead it never relinquished.

“I have to give a shoutout to Jimmy for his first varsity start,” Coach Wood said. “He’s just a sophomore, but he definitely didn’t play like one tonight. Jimmy did a very good job out there.”

Rodda finished the night with six points and five rebounds. But, his was just one story among many on this particular evening.

Rickard hammered home two treys of his own in the first quarter on his way to yet another huge game.

Colin rattled the rims for a team-best 19 points. He also grabbed five rebounds, dished out two assists and recorded three steals.

Cespedes authored yet another double-double. Chris tallied 10 points and hauled down 11 rebounds despite battling foul trouble in the second quarter.

Scarfalloto flexed his muscles in the low post once again. Joey also dealt with foul issues in this one, but still managed to score 10 points and pull in eight boards.

Howell was the fourth Hornet to hit for double digits. Will tickled the twine for 14 points including two deep treys.

He also notched eight rebounds, handed out three assists and pilfered a pair.

“Will is usually one of the smallest guys on the court, but he definitely doesn’t play like it,” Coach Wood said. “He really filled up the stat sheet tonight.”

Pulling Away

Honesdale led by 13 at halftime, but put the game out of reach with a 20-11 advantage in the third quarter.

Cespedes tallied all 10 of his points in the period, including a perfect 6-for-6 stint at the free throw line.

Western Wayne struggled all night to generate consistent offense, but the ‘Cats finally got things going in the fourth quarter.

Zachary Rovinsky led the way, finishing up with a game-high 20 points.

Dahlton Frisbie turned in a stellar effort as well, closing out the contest with 19.

“They have two kids who can really score, so they’re never really out of a game,” Coach Wood said. “You can’t let up on them because no lead is safe.”

Also contributing to the ‘Cat cause were: Kobe Sauter (three pts), Alex Kuha (two) and Lucas Scott (two).

Western Wayne outscored the home team by a 20-11 margin down the stretch, but the Hornets held on for the victory.

“There are no easy wins in the Lackawanna League,” Coach Wood said.

“You just can’t take anything for granted. The atmosphere in that gym was pretty intense and I was glad to see how well we handled it.”

Score by Quarters...

WW (7-7) 6 9 11 20 – 46

HON (8-6) 12 16 20 11 – 59