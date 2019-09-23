Read All About It: Exciting changes are in the works here at TWI...

One of my favorite philosophers has been quoted as saying that history is “replete with turning points.”

It's an undeniable fact of life that all of us undergo change throughout the courses of our lives. Some are dramatic and even traumatic, while others are barely a blip on the radar.

Change is one of the only real constants in the universe and we here at TWI are getting ready for one of the biggest we've ever experienced.

In less than two weeks, the newspaper you've grown up with will cease being The Wayne Independent and begin a brand new existence as the “Tri-County Independent.”

It's an exciting time for us, but also a scary one. After all, it's never easy to close one chapter and open a new one.

In this case, though, I can say without fear of contradiction that the excitement far outweighs the fear. We're going to be bringing you a paper packed with local news and sports … a paper that represents our community better than anyone else … a paper that you'll be anxious to pick up and a paper that we'll be proud to produce.

So, hang on folks! Get ready for the journalistic ride of your lives.

And, please let us know what you think when you see it. We want to hear it all, the good and bad, because all of us strive every day to do the best job we possibly can.

History

The Wayne Independent has a long and storied history. Here's just a thumbnail sketch of how it all began...

Benjamin Franklin Haines was born October 2, 1849 in Maryland.

He spent his childhood years working on the family farm, but then embarked on an ambitious educational journey. Haines graduated from both The Academy, in Montgomery (NY) and Albany University.

Haines' first job was as a school teacher, but he soon grew restless and left to seek out something a bit more exciting. To the bewilderment of his family, Haines signed on to work aboard a tramp steamer that traveled back and forth between Savannah (GA) and Jacksonville (FL).

This adventure lasted about three years before he finally returned home and, at his mother's suggestion, took up journalism.

Haines threw himself into a printing apprenticeship and, in 1874 became editor of the Hancock Herald. He was so successful in this first venture, that he eventually bought the paper and set his sights higher.

Haines moved to Honesdale in 1878 and, together with a band of local backers, established The Wayne Independent.

The very first edition went out on February 7 and sold nearly 2,000 copies. By 1900, that number had more than tripled and the size of the paper increased dramatically.

In the 140 years since those humble beginnings, The Wayne Independent has been here to chronicle every important “turning point” in history: globally, nationally and especially locally.

We've gone through many changes over the years. New editors. New publishers. New writers and countless reporters. Heck, even new buildings.

I like to think that Ben Haines would approve and be astonished at the staying power his modest little paper has exhibited.

I also like to think that, in one incarnation or another, it will still be here in another 140 years.

Memories

The very first job I ever had was as a paperboy, first for the Scranton Times and then for The Wayne Independent.

I have many happy memories of those days.

At the top of the list are all the wonderful people I dealt with on a daily basis.

Those were simpler times, of course, and so our interactions were much more … trusting.

Back then, paperboys didn't drive cars and just fling each day's edition onto the driveway or into the yard. No, we walked our routes and actually went up onto the front porch to place each paper in the mail box or mail slot.

Some of my favorite stories involve customers who made unique requests.

One elderly lady who didn't like going out on the porch in her bathrobe every morning actually left the front door unlocked for me.

Each day, I'd gingerly ease that door open, quietly step into the hall and place her neatly folded paper on an antique dry sink.

Every once in awhile, I'd find two homemade chocolate chip cookies waiting there on a linen napkin, one for me and one for my Dad.

“Gov” Thornton, one of my all-time favorite people, was always looking out for me. One cold winter day he asked if I needed any extra money.

When my eyes lit up, he suggested that I shovel his walk and stairs for him. I eagerly agreed and every time it snowed, I'd find the shovel waiting for me on the front porch.

The next day, I'd reach into the mailbox and find a crisp five dollar bill stashed there for me.

The money I earned from delivering papers and shoveling the occasional driveway came in handy. I used to hoard it in an El Producto cigar box my grandpa gave me.

Once a week without fail I'd sit down in the dining room and pour its contents out on the table. I would then spend the better part of an hour counting every last cent, wrapping up the coins and placing the bills in their proper order.

I'll never forget how excited I was when the day finally came that I had enough money to buy my first brand new bike.

Mom and Dad took me down to Murray's where I handed over $69 for a shiny three-speed … bright yellow with a banana seat.

All these years later, I still beam with pride while thinking of that first ride up and down Parkway Drive.

Looking Ahead

I've devoted the lion's share of my adult life to this newspaper. I believe in it with all my heart.

There is no substitute for local news, reported by local folks living their lives right here in your midst.

I remember what a thrill it was to see my name on the TWI Sports pages as reported by the legendary Keith Sutton. And, I'd like to think there are kids out there right now who are equally excited to see their own names as penned by yours truly.

These next few months are going to be a whirlwind for us. The metamorphosis from old to new will be an all-consuming transition … one that I hope will be seamless. However, I'm realistic enough to know that there will likely be a few bumps in the road.

Don't be afraid to call up and let us know how we're doing. Feedback from you, our readers, is crucial in developing a paper that serves the community best.

In conclusion, let me just say a heartfelt “thank you” to all of you out there who have supported us over the years. We genuinely appreciate it and fervently hope you'll embrace our new identity as the Tri-County Independent.

See ya on the other side!