HONESDALE—Ramon Luis Rosa-Pena (A.K.A. Carlos Perez), 47, was sentenced Thursday in the Wayne County Court of Common Pleas to serve between 18 and 72 months (1.5 to 6 years) in a State Penitentiary for two counts of retail theft and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rosa-Pena was arrested in July of this year after he walked out of Dave's Super Duper with a cartload of unpaid items.

He was later recovered without incident by the Honesdale Police Department working in concert with Deputy Constable Christopher Lee, the Wayne County Sheriff Deputies and the Wayne County K9 Unit.

According to a press release issued by DA Patrick Robinson following the sentencing, Rosa-Pena has 21 prior convictions, most of which relate to drug and petty theft crimes that occurred primarily in Wayne County and Philadelphia.

“This Defendant is incorrigible,” Robinson said in the release. “He has been a constant drain on the time and resources of Wayne County law enforcement. Enough is enough! The State Penitentiary is the appropriate residence for Mr. Rosa-Pena.”

—Information from a release was used in this story.