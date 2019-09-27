The demolition of the McDonald's building on Route 6 in Texas Township led to a water emergency, according to a release issued by Aqua Pennsylvania Communications Manager Donna Alston.

During the morning hours of Sept. 27, "...the service line that serves the McDonald's was accidentally hit during construction," states the Aqua release.

Service was turned off around 7:45 a.m. and was restored between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

Aqua does not own any facilities within the Route 6 Plaza, and was asked by "...the contractor...to shut off the water service to that plaza."

The release continues by stating, "There was no way to isolate the shutoff to the McDonald's without interrupting service to other businesses because of the way the service lines are configured."