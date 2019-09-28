Junior League of Scranton Presents the 11th Annual Touch A Truck #JLSTouchATruck

Scranton, Pa. – The Junior League of Scranton will host its eleventh annual Touch A Truck. It is a one-day fun-filled event that is both interactive and educational and “puts children’s imaginations into overdrive.” This exciting day educates and entertains families by offering hands-on access to trucks, buses, rescue, construction and other specialty vehicles as well as safety information. Touch A Truck will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nay Aug Park in Scranton, rain or shine. This year, we are moving to a new location at the park. Please join us around Schimelfenig Pavilion for an enjoyable afternoon!

The League has an array of confirmed companies and vehicles for the event, including COLTS Bus Service, Bainbridge Motor Sports, FedEx, Scranton Fire Department, Commonwealth Charter Academy’s Mobile Classroom, UGI Utilities Inc., Santarelli Oil and Sons and new for 2019, The Electric City Aquarium, who will be bringing live animals and fun activities!

Touch A Truck will also offer souvenirs and healthy snacks for purchase, music, toys, games, art exercises and other activities. Tickets will be available to purchase at the event for $5 per person. Proceeds from this event benefit the mission and programming of the Junior League of Scranton. For more information, contact the Junior League of Scranton at (570) 961-8120.

As always, there will be a Quiet Hour from 11 a.m. to noon to accommodate all of our guests. Come and enjoy the vehicles before the horns are honked!

The Junior League of Scranton is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving Scranton and its neighboring communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. The Junior League reaches out to women of all races, religions, and national origins who demonstrate an interest in, and commitment to, voluntarism.

To learn about opportunities within the League, please call (570) 961-8120 or find us on the web at www.juniorleagueofscranton.org.