Lackawanna College’s student-run restaurant, 409 on Adams, is now accepting reservations for the Fall 2019 semester. Located on Adams Ave., Scranton, the restaurant will officially open for business on Sept. 17.

Throughout the semester, students will learn all aspects of the kitchen through execution and production, determining strengths while learning to mitigate weaknesses before hitting the job market. They will execute modern and classical menus, manage inventory, create beverage menus, hire staff and create exceptional guest experiences. All tips go directly back into the program to fund scholarship opportunities and student activities.

With each dining experience, customers will be exposed to bold cuisines and styles. Beer, wine and specially crafted cocktail selections will change weekly to pair with each new menu selection.

Restaurant reservations are required and can be made by calling Susan C. Markovich, Special Programs Coordinator at the Kiesendahl School of Hospitality at 570-955-1548.

For reservation times and menus, visit lackawanna.edu/409Adams or visit them on Facebook and Instagram.

Fall 2019 Restaurant Schedule *by reservation only

Cuisines of the World

Available Reservation Dates

Oct. 1 | Oct. 8 | Oct. 15

Available Reservation Times

5:30 p.m. | 5:45 p.m. | 6 p.m. | 6:15 p.m. |6:30 p.m.

Garde Manger (elaborate buffet presentations)

Available Reservation Dates

Oct. 3 |Oct. 10

Available Reservation Times

5:30 p.m. | 6 p.m. | 6:30 p.m.

Contemporary American Cuisine

Available Reservation Dates

Nov. 12 | Nov. 19 | Nov. 26 | Dec. 3

Available Reservation Times

5:30 p.m. | 5:45 p.m.| 6 p.m.| 6:15 p.m.| 6:30 p.m.

Modern Restaurant Cuisine

Available Reservation Dates

Nov. 7 | Nov. 14 | Nov. 21

Available Reservation Times

5:30 p.m. | 5:45 p.m. | 6 p.m.| 6:15 p.m. | 6:30 p.m.

AM Ala Carte/ Breakfast-Brunch

Available Reservation Dates

Sept. 18 | Sept. 25 | Oct. 2 | Oct. 9 | Oct. 16

Available Reservation Times

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Small Plates and Craft Cocktails

Available Reservation Dates

Nov. 13 | Nov. 20 | Dec. 4

Available Reservation Times

5:30 p.m. | 6 p.m. |6:30 p.m.

