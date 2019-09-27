PAUPACK TWP. - Paupack Township may soon accept credit and debit cards. At the September supervisors’ meeting, Chairman Bruce Chandler explained how credit and debit cards haven’t “typically” been accepted for permits, but “we need to do that” because many people don’t carry cash or checks. Although the township will accept checks, there have been problems with checks bouncing and so, once details like the charge for processing is decided, credit and debit cards will be accepted at the township.

There was a conditional use hearing before the regular monthly meeting that Chandler called a “complicated application.” Douglas Klosterman is looking to open an auto body shop in a pre-existing building, located at 664 Purdytown Turnpike (Route 590).

While the structure for the shop already exists, a lot consolidation has to be approved and that possibility attracted the attention of several residents, including Elaine Herzog who had a list of questions for Klosterman. The auto body shop would be near the home of Herzog’s mother.

Because there were several conditions that the board wanted to discuss, a decision was not made. So, at a later date there may be another meeting, and that date will be posted on the township website. There were many persons in attendance for the hearing and with that, Solicitor Ron Bugaj said they would be notified about another meeting. A decision though, has to be made during a regular meeting.



Also discussed:



• The monthly bills of $126,020.64 with an additional $350 for paving as well as $4,100 for new pipes were approved.

• During the month of August, the first responders from the Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department responded to: five motor vehicle accidents, three landing zone situations, four automatic alarms, one structure fire, one tree down, three mutual aid calls, a smoke investigation, a boat fire and one car in water.

• Under Building and Zoning, during August there were permits issued for: two houses, three sheds, three decks, two attached garages, one pole barn, one carport and one detached garage.

• Trees were recently cut back to the right away line on Peifer Road. The wood from those trees belong to the property owners, but an issue for them may be that they were “wrapped in poison ivy” making it “pretty nasty firewood” said Chandler. Every year a company does the work in an attempt to ensure the roadways and power lines aren’t affected by downed trees or branches.

• A new roller and a trailer have been purchased because the old roller was over 40 years old said Chandler. The old roller was sold for $1,000.

• The Lakeville Food Pantry will be open September 26 with lunch following at the Lakeville Fire Department.

• Wayne County commissioner candidate Jocelyn Cramer introduced herself to the board and public, where she said attending meetings is “helpful” so she learns about issues and meets new people.

• Wayne County district attorney candidate A.G. Howell introduced himself. Howell said he was “honored” to receive the Republication nomination in the May primary. Howell shared some of his career experience and how he’s worked in the county over 20 years. If elected he will not practice privately because the district attorney position is full time. He “humbly” asks for the publics’ vote November 5.

The next Paupack Township meeting is scheduled Thursday, October 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the township offices on Daniels Road, Lakeville.