New Creation Chorus will be presenting their annual program in Waymart on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 11:15 AM.

Location: Waymart Mennonite Fellowship, 151 Belmont Street, Waymart PA 18472



New Creation Chorus (NCC) is a non-audition youth choir sponsored by the Keystone Mennonite Fellowship.



For more information about the Chorus, and to view the full 2019 NCC itinerary, find them on Facebook.



Waymart Mennonite Fellowship holds weekly services every Sunday at 11:15 AM. Everyone is welcome. Please join us!