CARBONDALE – Big Brother. Little Sister. Born and raised in the Pioneer City, the Acquisto siblings grew up together during the ‘30s and ‘40s, where they shared the love and fun of a large Italian family, eight siblings in all.

“I was the baby sister, the last sibling,” said Lillian Acquisto Jadeszko, 83, now living in Parsippany NJ with her son Frank. “It’s a long time and many years have passed, but I still remember my big brother Peter. We called him Pep. It was sad that he died so young – he was barely 21 when he died during World War II. I still miss my big brother, and this September 28th marks the 75th anniversary of his death. I’m just trying to share his memory.”

The Acquisto family lived on Ash Avenue, attending the former Roosevelt and Ben Franklin Schools and enjoying many of the good times of that era. “Pep and I were 13 years apart,” recalled his sister during a recent telcon. “He used to put me on his shoulders and carried me around the neighborhood, visiting friends and playing street games. We lived just a mile from downtown and could walk to school and the Irving Theater.

“Our parents, Beatrice and Salvatore, came to America from Italy, and they worked hard for all of us,” Lillian continued. “Our father worked in the coal mines and never talked about his work in front of us children. But after his back was crushed in a mine accident, he couldn’t go out to work and stayed home to help with the children. He also grew a vegetable garden while my mother baked wonderful fresh bread every day, and my older sisters and brother went to work too. Pep also quit school in his freshman year to help the family, working for the area’s former Stephens Brothers Dairy and delivering glass-bottled milk. But it was after seeing some of the military films in the theater that he got the idea to join-up so he could also help his country. Pep was 19 when he enlisted and was sworn into the Army in Wilkes Barre. Our mother told him not to go, but he insisted “there’s a place for me over there.” Pep joined the Army’s 101st Airborne Division in November 1942. He wrote letters to us at home, but 1942 was the last time I saw my brother.”

According to military records, Private First-Class Peter ‘Pep’ Acquisto was part of the 327th Glider Infantry Regiment that fought in ‘Operation Market Garden,’ the eight-day failed military operation fought in the Netherlands from September 17-25, 1944. The intention of this mission was to secure the bridges over the wide Maas, Waal, and Rhine Rivers in the Netherlands in order to outflank heavy German defenses, hopefully ensuring a swift advance toward Berlin. Deemed one of the largest Allied operations of the war, this effort consisted of two parts: Operation Market, which became the largest airborne operation in the history of warfare. And the ground campaign. Operation Garden, was aimed at securing the bridges captured by the airborne forces. Its leaders’ fervent hope was that this joint operation might bring an end to the war before Christmas. However, despite the high ambitions of all involved, it eventually failed, reportedly due to weather conditions and heavy German opposition nearest to Arnhem, drop zones situated too far from the river bridges, along with communication problems and apparent leadership errors. Various wartime history records indicate that Operation Market Garden was ultimately “considered a risky plan.”

“My Uncle Pep was one of more than 41k American, English, and Polish airborne troops and three ground divisions to fight in this particular operation,” added Frank Jadeszko, “and a lot of lives were eventually lost from all the countries involved. Uncle Pep had seen his way through D-Day in Normandy two months earlier, and we think he may have made it through this mission too. His official service report indicates that he was subsequently ‘killed in hostile action’ on September 28, 1944, just three days after the official operation ended. Mom’s big brother gave his all, and she’s never forgotten him.”

History records that of the 16 million Americans serving in WWII during 1939-1945, more than 400,000 of them lost their lives during that global war period. Big Brother Pep Acquisto is among those losses, but he is not buried here at home where family can pay their respects. Pep Acquisto is among the 8,291 American dead interred in the more than 65 acres comprising the Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial. The cemetery was created in 1944 but was not officially dedicated until 1960. It falls under the administration of the American Battle Monuments Commission and remains the only American cemetery in the Netherlands.

“Over the years, Mom and I and other family members send flowers to Holland for Memorial Day and have made two visits to Margraten to pay our respects to Uncle Pep,” his nephew explained. “It’s a beautiful place, with a reflecting pool and museum, and it’s filled with white crosses that spread all across the cemetery. Uncle Pep is remembered there and always in Mom’s heart.”