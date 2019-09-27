A musical celebration commemorating a pastoral career

HAWLEY - The First Presbyterian Church of Hawley (FPCH) invites the public to a special musical performance of Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria (RV 589) during worship on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 10 a.m.

Music Director, Matthew Rupcich, directs the Chancel Choir, a string quartet and professional special guest musicians Sarah Davies (organist), Jenny Gac (soprano), and Ellen Rutkowski (mezzo-soprano).

Since joining FPCH last November, Music Director, Matthew Rupcich, has nurtured the musical talents of the choir, congregation, and children alike; finding new opportunities to celebrate through song. With the upcoming retirement of The Reverend William L. Samford, Matthew and the Chancel Choir aim to create a memorable worship service to send off FPCH’s Pastor of nearly 30 years. Joining the choir will be professional soloists and musicians to enhance everyone’s experience.

This special musical event begins promptly at 10 a.m. and will be held at 815 Church Street, Hawley.

For more information, please call 570-226-4835 or visit www.fpchawley.org.



