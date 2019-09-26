Honesdale- The Wayne/Pike Suicide Awareness, Prevention and Remembrance Walk announces the fourth annual walk to be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 to be held at the Wallenpaupack Area High School, Hawley, PA. Registration will begin at 10 AM with the walk to follow. The event is open to the public; sorry NO pets allowed.

This family friendly walk helps to fight suicide and support those who have lost someone to suicide. There is no charge for the walk, we only ask for a donation.

Let’s do this journey together! Together we walk to share our grief and honor our loved ones; to raise awareness that most suicides are the result of severe depression; to fight the stigma that stops people from asking for help; to raise funds in our loved ones name to provide local suicide prevention programs; to offer our community programs the most recent information on suicide prevention.

It is important to note ALL donations collected for Wayne and Pike Counties stay in our counties. You may register and donate the day of the event or on line at: www.northeastsuicidepreventioninitiative.org click on register and enter Wayne or Pike County. We are a 501©(3) not-for-profit organization There are many ways to help: donate a basket, a gift card or send a check. Donations can be sent to NSPI, 648 Park Street, Suite A, Honesdale, PA 18431 or contact Gabby Gardner or John Nebzydoski at (570-253-9200.

We hope to see you at the walk on Saturday, September 28th!