LAKE ARIEL—The Roamingwood Sewer and Water Association received a $4,210,000 grant and $6,251,000 loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for improvements and upgrades to its water treatment facility.

“We're very excited,” said Jack Lennox, Roamingwood Executive Director, “and very lucky to be awarded the grant.”

Lennox explained the funding will benefit the 40-year-old facility with much needed upgrades and help stabilize the rate for Roamingwood's customers.

According to a press release, the project includes “the rehabilitation of two 1.0 million gallon equalization tanks and associated aeration system; rehabilitation of two secondary clarifiers units; replacement of two aerobic digesters; replacement of emergency generator; replacement of electrical equipment which power all plant operations and related electrical controls; rehabilitation and repurposing of the existing Control/Operations building; the addition of a maintenance garage; new chemical feed for copper removal; replacement of chorine disinfection with ultraviolet (UV) disinfection; and miscellaneous pump, valve and ancillary equipment replacement and Odor Control.”

Lennox explained the sanitation company is in the process of squaring away the final preliminary measures for these upgrades to take place.

As of publication deadline Tuesday afternoon, the facility updates are expected to begin in September or October of 2020.

Organized in 1980, Roamingwood Water and Sewer Association currently serves 3,299 customers in The Hideout development, stretching across Lake and Salem Townships, as the agent of South Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority.

Initial construction for the water and sewer system in The Hideout took place between 1971 and 1973, and the sewer main consisted primarily of Truss Pipe eight inches in diameter.

The $10.5 million in federal funds allocated to Roamingwood for its upgrades is part of a larger $144 million the USDA is investing in 45 projects to improve the rural water infrastructure of 25 states.

Facilitated through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program, rural cities and towns, as well as water districts, can apply for funding to improve the drinking water, stormwater drainage and waste disposal systems in rural communities with at most 10,000 residents.

“Modern and reliable water and wastewater infrastructure systems are foundational to economic growth and quality of life in rural communities,” said Donald “DJ” LaVoy, Deputy Under Secretary of Rural Development. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to investing in this critical infrastructure, because when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

State Director Curt Coccodrilli added, “Providing funding for water infrastructure systems is critically important to the economic vitality of our rural communities.”

—Information from a release was used in this story.