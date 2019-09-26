DAMASCUS—At the September 17 business meeting, the Wayne Highlands School District (WHSD) Board of Directors awarded INTAG (Integrated Agriculture Systems) with the aquaponics bid to stock the recently built educational greenhouse with resources for its curriculum.

The approval passed by a vote of 8-1 with Director Lothar Holbert voting no.

The bid total came in at $149,500, slightly less than the $150,000 awarded earlier this year through a Local Share Account (LSA) grant with Honesdale Borough acting as a passthrough agency.

“We think we did well,” said WHSD Superintendent Gregory Frigoletto at the meeting.

“[INTAG] is a company that...we've been working closely with since the first conversation for this project, which, believe it or not, is as long ago as two years,” said Frigoletto.

Based in Harrisburg, INTAG utilizes proprietary aquaponics technology to generate food production, remediate wastewater, and provide science-and-tech-based education in K-12 classrooms and post-secondary institutions.

Aquaponics is the utilization of wastewater from aquaculture (fish-breeding) to grow plants in water without soil (hydroponics).

As presented, the bid includes a design layout, ongoing maintenance and unit costs, production calculations, details of training and curriculum, ongoing support and a project timeline, Frigoletto explained.

“We sat today with our teacher, Kayla Hack,” Frigoletto said, last Tuesday. “We spent quite a bit of time on the phone with INTAG just making one more run at making sure that professional development and the curriculum is in line with the curriculum we have in place.”

After nearly two years of planning, fund acquisition and construction, the Honesdale High School Ag Science Educational Greenhouse was two-thirds completed by the start of September.

According to the minutes of the Board Committee meeting held on Tuesday, September 10, “Next step is the erection of the Greenhouse with plumbing and electrical to follow. It is on schedule, with punch list items expected in mid-November.”

The aquaponics bid was opened by Honesdale Borough Council at its September 9 meeting and preliminarily approved pending review by both the borough and school district solicitors with final approval granted to WHSD.

INTAG was the only organization to return a bid.