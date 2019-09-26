The Wayne County Community Foundation Board of Directors has selected Paul and Sandy Meagher for its highest recognition, the 2019 “Ben Franklin Award for Community Service.”

The award commemorating one of the Nation’s Founding Fathers…Benjamin Franklin is accompanied by a grant of $1,000 from the Foundation’s Ben Franklin Fund. This gift will be given to a charity of Paul and Sandy’s choosing.

The selection was made in recognition of Paul and Sandy’s lifelong service to our community. Married fifty years, they embody the quote,” a life well lived is a life well served.” In reviewing the organizations they’ve been a part of it is both the number and diversity of these nonprofit organizations which leaves a lasting impression of an incredible dedication to others. The sheer time that it has taken them to not only serve these organizations but to lead them is so extraordinary.

Together they’ve served on the Boards of twenty-six (26) county nonprofit agencies and were the chairperson/president on eleven of these.

As so many know, Paul is especially good at fund raising! He served as the County Annual Fund Drive Chairman for the following: the American Cancer Society, the American Red Cross, the American Heart Association, and the Honesdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Additionally, he spearheaded the recent Honesdale Lions Club Pool Project and assisted with the Wayne Memorial Hospital Second Century Fund Project. With Sandy’s support on the “home front” it is probably safe to say that thousands of hours have been given to insure that these agencies were able to meet their financial and project goals. The money raised more than a million dollars…Paul’s achievements were recognized with the following: Jaycee Boss of the Year; Chapel of the Four Chaplains Humanitarian Award, B’nai B’rith Community Service Award, Heart of a Lion Community Service Award and ReMax Hall of Fame Citation.

Sandy’s “calling” aligned with learning and the care of children. She was a scout leader; and a library, church and hospital volunteer. Recognized as an authority on children’s books, she was a Columnist to a national education magazine, “Teaching K-8,” and a manuscript editor for Highlights. She was the library department chairman for the Wayne Highlands School District for many years.

Paul and Sandy are the proud parents of four children; Kristen, Paul, Matt, and Tim. They have nine grandchildren.

The Wayne County Community Foundation will honor Paul and Sandy on Tuesday, October 29th at the Bryn Mawr Conference Center, Honesdale. Tickets are available by calling 570-251-9993 or 215-430-3343; email: wccf@ptd.net or by mail at 214 Ninth St. Honesdale, PA 18431. Tickets are $75 per person or $50 for non-attendees. Call for information regarding ads for the Commemorative Booklet.