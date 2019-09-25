University of Scranton seniors Jack Aversa, a biology and biomathematics double major from Gouldsboro; Mili Patel, a neuroscience major from Scranton; and Robert Rade, a biology major from Scranton; were awarded Royal Scholar Summer Fellowships.

The summer fellowship is part of the University’s Royal Scholars Program, which was funded through a $645,000 National Science Foundation (NSF) grant awarded to the University last year. The grant funds scholarships and provides additional academic support during a five-year period to 25 undergraduate students at the University majoring in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The grant also supports student and faculty mentorships, internship and research opportunities for the students, as well as additional enrichment component such as peer- and faculty-mentoring programs. Janice Voltzow, Ph.D., professor of biology, is the principal investigator for the competitive federal NSF grant.

Through the scholarship, Aversa studied variances in bat echolocation for two months in Panama. His faculty mentor is Gary Kwiecinski, Ph.D., professor of biology. He is a member of the University’s Magis Honors Program in STEM and is a graduate of North Pocono High School.

For additional information about the Royal Scholars Program, contact Dr. Voltzow at 570-941-4378 or janice.voltzow@scranton.edu.