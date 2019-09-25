DYBERRY TOWNSHIP—Among a sea of antique tractors and amid the sounds of sputtering engines and the distant clatter of an announcer's voice over the loudspeaker at the 13th Annual Tractor Show and Antique Tractor Pull, the Wayne County Historical Society (WCHS) unveiled and dedicated a new wing to the J. B. Park Farm Museum.

Recently completed, the 1,200 square foot, $22,500 museum expansion was dedicated the Jubinsky Farm Building in honor of farmer, carpenter, blacksmith and all-around handyman Adam Jubinsky of the South Canaan area and his family.

“My father was a very well-known, prominent man in the South Canaan/Waymart area,” explained John Jubinsky, Adam's son who was the donor of the funding required to construct the addition and the artifacts found therein. “He would help farmers that needed help. And I decided, you know, there's something I should do for him.”

Jubinsky explained his father ran the last remaining farm in his area and was an accomplished carpenter, having built a brick home in 1947, a bus garage to house the school bus he drove and a chicken coop among other things.

He was a very handy person,” said Jubinsky, himself a carpenter by trade. “He was a very good mechanic. He was a very good carpenter. He could do blacksmith work and he did some electrical.”

Jubinsky explained his father, “...was a better carpenter and mechanic than he was a blacksmith. But he could do a lot.

“Farmers brought stuff over. 'Something broke, come see Adam. Adam could fix anything.'

“He would heat it up, straighten it up or whatever. He helped farmers install drinking cups. He was good at plumbing. He built four or five silos for farmers.”

Items on display in the Jubinsky building include a forge and smithing tools, farming implements and an array of antique carpentry tools including a wall-mounted hand-crank drill press and a hand-operated boring machine used for post-and-beam construction.

“My father had a very good mechanical mind,” said Jubinsky. Pointing to a large grindstone positioned on the floor. “This is a rear end from an old Crysler car. He mounted grindstones and he could sharpen blades.”

The grindstone was powered by an old gas engine, also present in the museum, which Jubinsky explained also powered his mother's pre-electric washing machine.

The largest item from the Jubinsky's farm history present in the new building is a restored 1932 truck used frequently around the farm.

An array of license plates from that vehicle's history adorns a nearby wall.

Kathryn (Jubinsky) Lucas, Adam's daughter and John's sister, noted she frequently drove the truck for her father.

“We used it mostly for corn,” she said, noting the bundles were laid flat across the back.

“If he did the hay, he'd have to have a rack and the hay would fall off,” she added.

Metro Lazorack, Adam's nephew, restored the vehicle to its former glory, allowing John Jubinsky to drive it and park it on display in the museum.

During the building dedication, WCHS Executive Director Carol Dunn stated, “This space, with the pictures and the posters, and all the things that John has given, it really reflects life on the Jubinsky farm in South Canaan, Wayne County, Pennsylvania.”

In a later interview, she added, “Our community is so fortunate to have John Jubinsky and his family members who are willing to share their agricultural farm history.

“And a special thanks to John Jubinsky for his generous donation to make the farm building possible.

WCHS Agriculture Committee Chairperson Nancy Kinsman presented Jubinsky with a plaque commemorating his donation and dedicating the Jubinsky Farm Building.

In a later interview, Kinsman stated, “We're thrilled that Mr. Jubinsky donated the money to make this possible.

“His father gave to the community and he truly wanted something in remembrance of what he did.”

The Jubinsky Farm Building will be open alongside the rest of the J. B. Park Farm Museum at the 158th Wayne County Fair next August.