HONESDALE – David Raven, President and CEO of The Honesdale National Bank, announced that Eric W. Jensen has joined HNB as Branch Manager of the Clarks Summit Office located at 651 Northern Boulevard.

“We are very excited to have Eric join our team in Clarks Summit and the greater HNB family,” said Raven. “Eric joins us with a strong career in banking and we are confident that he will be able to best support the needs of our customers and the greater Clarks Summit community.”

As Branch Manager, Jensen will be directly supporting personal banking and business banking needs for the area. He’ll also be work closely with customers to highlight HNB’s capacity to support 360 degree comprehensive banking solutions through mortgage, lending, cash management, financial planning and wealth management resources.

“HNB offers local, customer service that is the epitome of community banking,” said Jensen. “I am excited to deliver that level of personalized support to our customers in Clarks Summit and aid the growth of the community.”

Prior to joining HNB, Jensen served in small business banking roles in New York State for Bank of America, Capital One and Citibank. He also previously served as a branch manager for Chase. Jensen’s professional background also includes an interest in the marketing discipline having founded and managed his own media and marketing company for several years that served Fortune 500 and C-level client lists. Jensen previously maintained licensure for Series 7, 26, 63 and New York State Life & Health Insurance. He is NMLS certified #1280522.

Jensen resides in Luzerne County and is a participant in the 2019 Leadership Lackawanna Executive Program.

Jensen can currently be reached by calling 800-HNB-9515, or email at ejensen@hnbbank.com.

The Honesdale National Bank, established in 1836, holds the distinction of being the area’s oldest independent community bank headquartered in Northeastern PA, with offices in Wayne, Pike, Susquehanna, Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. The Honesdale National Bank offers personal banking, business banking and wealth solutions. For more information on HNB’s products and services, visit www.hnbbank.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.