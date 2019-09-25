The Wayne County Fair conducts four special Baking Contests each year at the fair. These are preliminary competitions that lead to final selection of the best of the best at the annual Pennsylvania Farm Show, which is held in January.

Each year the contests are announced on the Wayne County Fair Website and rules are published in the Annual Premium Book.

The four contests that were conducted in 2019 are: Pennsylvania’s Incredible! Angel Food Cake Contest, Apple Pie Contest, Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest, and the PA Preferred Junior Baking Cookies, Brownies & Bars Contest.

The Wayne County Fair is proud to announce the following winners:

Pennsylvania’s Incredible! Angel Food Cake Contest

Teresa Reidmiller, South Sterling, PA

Chocolate Raspberry Angel Food Cake with Raspberry Swiss Merengue Buttercream Icing

Apple Pie Contest

Jessica Zablocky, Forest City, PA

Caramel Apple Pie with Pecan Crumb Topping

Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest

Richard Reidmiller, South Sterling, PA

Black Forest Chocolate Cake with Tastes like Cool Whip Frosting

PA Preferred Junior Baking Cookies, Brownies & Bars Contest

Lucy Lombardi, Honesdale, PA

Strawberry Rhubarb Streusel Bars

The winners are now eligible to compete in the state finals in January at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg where they will compete against some of the best bakers in the state.

If you love to bake and would like to take part in the 2020 Wayne County Fair Baking Contests, the 2020 Wayne County Fair Premium Books will be available in early June.