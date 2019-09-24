Expand biking, hiking, climbing among Upper Delaware Recreation Project goals

UPPER DELAWARE - Developing public trails and parks within a 15 minute bike ride of communities on both sides of the Upper Delaware, is the goal of the Upper Delaware Recreation Project (UDRP), founded by outdoor recreation enthusiast Dan Paparella.

He presented his vision, highlighting was has been done and the possibilities and potentials that could benefit the region, at the Upper Delaware Council (UDC) meeting September 5. The Council meets in Narrowsburg.

Bicycling trails and tracks; multi-use trails for hiking, horseback riding, bicycles, snowmobiling and other forms of recreation depending on what is allowed; climbing boulders and horse or dog sledding are among the possibilities being explored.

Paparella attended St. Vincent School in Honesdale; Damascus School and Sullivan West High School, before he pursued higher education at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and Montana State University at Bozeman. He studied Environmental Science.

His passion, he explained, is a “culmination of a lifetime of memories made outdoors” and what he experienced in other communities. “Growing up just a few miles in Beach Lake, I can’t tell you how many days and nights I spent outside, fording across streams, camping, hunting, fishing, riding my bicycle and four-wheeler, snowmobiling, skiing, running, working, whatever got me outside I wanted to be out there,” he said.

His schooling experience developed his leadership skills and surrounded him with “a community of people who were more interested in getting up early and climbing mountains than staying up late and partying almost every night,” he said.

UDRP’s mission statement is to “help expand the number and accessibility of recreational opportunities in the Upper Delaware region, through the development of public trails, parks and mentorship programs.”

Their initial focus is to develop parks and trails within a 15 minute bike ride of the towns and major developments in Wayne/Pike County, PA and Sullivan/Delaware County, NY. They envision developing a widespread public trail and park system connecting across the region.

Several benefits are cited, including an aid to the economy, promoting good health, protecting the environment and enhancing the community socially.

One of the initiatives Paparella said they hope to start in this region is to create “bike kitchens” where bicycles can be built and make them more affordable. They are working with a business in Callicoon on this concept.

In the past few months he and other UDRP volunteers have worked on improving the hiking trails at Damascus Forest. This area, owned by Damascus Township, contain rare stands of virgin conifers. The address is 60 Conklin Hill Road. They created a map of the trails using a trail-mapping website and app. He said they wish to do this with all the trail systems in the area so the public can access the maps in one place.

They met with the Township parks and trails committee, which was very enthusiastic about UDRP, he said. They talked to the committee about opening up the trails to mountain biking, ways to promote the park and what they could, pursue with a park improvement grant. They helped with a Facebook page for the Township, and hosted a “Field Day” at Damascus Park this summer.

They also plan to work with Sullivan West High School with their trails.

Another activity he said he’d like to promote is climbing. He spoke of artificial “climbing boulders” that can be used by people of all ages and abilities. They help build the body and mind, as well as strengthen one’s confidence.

Help is welcome to build, maintain, map and expand trails and parks among the local towns, public places accessible for youth and old alike. UDRP also seeks permission to build trails or parkland on local property, or to help them connect to local hunting or snowmobiling club.

He states that no parties would be liable for any kind injuries in their land. UDRP will post restrictions as to when trails/parks are open to the public, and for what uses. The UDRP Facebook page includes links to both Pennsylvania and New York laws regarding this subject.

Addressing insurance concerns, as well as lack of times and volunteers, are hindrances to implementing the project, he said. He stated that it has been going a little slower than he’d like but at the same time, he recognized they already achieved a lot.

For more information about the Upper Delaware Recreation Project, visit https://www.facebook.com/UpperDelawareRecreationProject, or text or call Dan at 570-468-3904.



[Other meeting items were reported in the Sept. 21st print edition.]