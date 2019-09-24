MILFORD TWP. – A fee-free day on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grey Towers National Historic Site, Milford, will feature an Open House of the historic mansion, a special historic exhibit and a re-creation of Gov. Gifford Pinchot’s annual ice cream social with free ice cream from 2 to 4 p.m.

MILFORD TWP. – A fee-free day on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grey Towers National Historic Site, Milford, will feature an Open House of the historic mansion, a special historic exhibit and a re-creation of Gov. Gifford Pinchot’s annual ice cream social with free ice cream from 2 to 4 p.m.

In lieu of a fee, visitors are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to a local food pantry. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy on the estate grounds.

Sponsored by the US Forest Service with support from the Grey Towers Heritage Association, the events are held to commemorate National Public Lands Day and to show appreciation to the community for support throughout the year.

The free ice cream social is a re-creation of the ice cream socials that Gov. Gifford Pinchot and his wife Cornelia offered for the community at Grey Towers when they lived here in the 1920’s and 1930’s, The re-creation is just one of the many programs that carry on the traditions and legacy of the Pinchot family at their ancestral home.

It’s rare that the public can see all three floors of the Grey Towers mansion. From 11 a.m.to 4 p.m. visitors can wander through the museum rooms and the upper floors, free of charge. A special exhibit featuring artifacts that illustrate the social activist life of Cornelia Pinchot, with an emphasis on her involvement with the suffrage movement, will be available for part of the day. Visitor films will be shown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, and visitors may especially appreciate the film of President John F. Kennedy’s visit to Grey Towers on Sept. 23, 1963.

The events are rain or shine. For information please call 570-296-9630 or send email to greytowers@fs.fed.us.