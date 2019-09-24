Learn How to Increase Sales with Facebook Live Video & Facebook Ads at Honesdale Free Workshops



HONESDALE, Pa. — Business owners often say they don’t see results from their Facebook page. Let’s change that – join Tim Sohn, founder of social media/public relations agency Sohn Social Media Solutions, as he shares the best ways to use Facebook Live video and Facebook ads to increase sales during two workshops in October.

Both workshops take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at VIP Kidz Club located at 218 Willow Ave. in Honesdale.

HOW TO CREATE YOUR OWN FACEBOOK LIVE SHOW: OCT. 3

Facebook Live shows are a great way to show authority in your industry, develop relationships with clients and potential clients as well as guests. Going live consistently will lead to sales. Any business owner, entrepreneur or marketer who is interested in launching his/her own Facebook Live show should attend this workshop.

Sohn is co-host of The Tim & Jim Show, a weekly Facebook Live Show where he and co-host Jim Fuhs interview expert guests on all things marketing, public relations and entrepreneurship to grow your business. Because of this show, Sohn has gotten new clients, built relationships with guests and attended the best social media conference in the country.

During this workshop, Sohn will discuss:

Why you should go live;

Building confidence to go on camera;

What gear you need to create a professional live show;

What you should talk about;

Different formats: Just you, you and co-host, or you, co-host and guests;

How to promote your show;

Software to make your show more interactive;

And more.







Oct. 17: FACEBOOK ADS TO GENERATE HOLIDAY SALES

Any business owner or marketer who wants to use Facebook ads to get people in their stores for the holidays, which is just around the corner, should attend this workshop.

Sohn will:

Show attendees which types of Facebook ads to use;

Reveal what types of wording and images or videos to include;

Share how much to spend to get results;

Discuss how to target the ads so you get the best results;

And more.



Light refreshments will be served. This workshop is a great opportunity to meet other local business owners in Northeast Pennsylvania.







To sign up, or if you have any questions, email Sohn at tim@sohnsocialmediasolutions.com or call/text 973-255-8110.