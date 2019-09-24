

Tobyhanna Army Depot , Pa. — Tobyhanna Army Depot will conduct force protection drills today and

tomorrow from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The exercise is designed to evaluate the depot’s capabilities to respond to different scenarios. Visitors and employees

may notice an increased use of emergency services vehicles, and security personnel carrying weapons and tactical

equipment during the exercise.

The public should not be alarmed if they see personnel responding to simulations or

hear the associated noises such as blank gunfire or sirens. Exercises like this are held regularly to provide insight into

Tobyhanna’s capabilities and improve upon emergency response processes.